Ulta Beauty doubles down on wellness with the launch of Midi Health

Ulta Beauty’s wellness offering is growing once again. On Sunday, the beauty giant welcomed to its lineup products from women’s telehealth company Midi Health. The launch begins with seven supplements available at Ulta’s online store, with five products rolling out to more than 300 doors throughout September.

“Health is a way to feel beautiful, feel good, feel great about yourself,” said Joanna Strober, co-founder and CEO of Midi Health. “There is an intersection between beauty and health that we feel strongly about. And so we’re excited that Ulta also sees that.”

Midi isn’t the first supplement maker to arrive at Ulta. The beauty giant has added the likes of Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme line, Naomi Watts’ menopause-focused Stripes and DTC-native Ritual as it continues to bank on wellness as a dedicated category.

“Our vision for Wellness by Ulta Beauty is to deliver an empowering, approachable and holistic assortment that meets guests’ evolving needs and enables them to seamlessly integrate them into their everyday lives. As we continue to grow, we are expanding the way wellness shows up at Ulta Beauty, especially curating solutions for our guests’ life stages,” said Laura Beres, vp of wellness at Ulta Beauty, in a statement shared with Glossy. “Midi is an exciting next step in that evolution. As our first partnership with a dedicated women’s healthcare platform, it allows us to address an important area of women’s wellness in a more intentional way while continuing to broaden what guests can discover with us.”

Midi hopes its clinician-backed care can help it stand out in a saturated supplement aisle. In addition to selling products like supplements and face creams, Midi offers virtual visits with board-certified nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives, with insurance coverage available through providers like Aetna and Cigna.

“What I want women to know is that Midi puts the same scientific rigor behind their supplements that we do to the care we give and the pharmaceuticals we prescribe,” said Dr. Kathleen Jordan, MD, chief medical officer of Midi Health.

The company was founded in 2021 at a time when menopause and perimenopause care was becoming an increasingly valuable market. But Midi is hoping to move beyond its foundations in midlife care with products that are more age-agnostic.

In August, the company unveiled new branding and announced treatment for conditions that impact women throughout their lifetimes, like polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS). Its Ulta lineup includes products like a supplement for GLP-1 users, creatine gummies, cortisol support and the weight management supplement berberine.

“It could be younger women [shopping at Ulta], but I also think there are a lot of moms who go there with their daughters,” said Strober.

“[Our supplements] were initially designed for things that women commonly face in midlife, but they’re relevant for many more people,” added Dr. Jordan.

Ulta has been steadily growing its wellness assortment as many brands and retailers continue to blur the line between healthcare and beauty products. Telehealth company Wisp began carrying Stripes’ skin-care products in 2025. Target’s new Beauty Studio format includes hair, skin and nail supplements from Clearstem alongside more traditional beauty products like blush and mascara.

Selling supplements for health issues like weight management requires a different kind of expertise than helping clients find the best foundation or highlighter. However, Strober said Ulta’s sales associates will receive training on its supplements as they may with skin-care products.

“You have to educate [the associates]. You have to explain the science behind the different face creams that are available at Ulta in the same way you may have to explain the science behind the supplements,” said Strober.

Supplements are not subject to the same FDA approval as prescription drugs, which has led some consumers to be skeptical of their claims or efficacy. But while supplements like those from Midi can be purchased without doctor oversight, Dr. Jordan said she would advise consumers to speak to their healthcare providers about any supplements they take.

“I always encourage women and anyone to talk about the supplements they take with their care provider, because there are some interactions and things people should know about,” said Dr. Jordan.

In its most recent earnings report, Ulta Beauty reported an 8.9% increase in net sales to $3 billion for the second quarter of 2026. In February, Midi Health raised $100 million in Series D funding and achieved a $1 billion valuation.