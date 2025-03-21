Welcome to Glossy’s Wellness Week. In daily feature stories, Glossy will break down the trends transforming the way consumers are thinking about, and spending on, wellness. And on Thursday at noon ET, we’ll host the Glossy’s Wellness Leaders Forum, a virtual event diving deep into wellness’s new era. Join us.

Biohacking is catching on, and fashion designers are buying into the trend.

For her part, Victoria Beckham is known for taking annual detox trips to Lanserhof Tegernsee in Germany, where she undergoes the Mayr-method cleanse, a week-long program of detox drainage massages, probiotic gut resets and customized “full moon water” hydration. She’s also a regular at Palace Merano Espace Henri Chenot in Italy, where her program includes ozone IV infusions, hydrotherapy and personalized longevity scans. For Beckham, these serve as annual health check-ins, complete with MRI scans, infusions and long hikes.

On the skin-care front, Victoria Beckham religiously incorporates LED light therapy into her routine, frequently posting Instagram stories of herself wearing her Déesse Pro LED Mask, a $1,900 device designed to stimulate collagen and reduce inflammation. Her partnership with 111SKIN has led her to adopt cryotherapy-inspired skin care, using the Sub-Zero De-Puffing Face Masks stored in her beauty fridge before shows.

Marc Jacobs has also made his biohacking journey very public. Following his deep-plane facelift in 2021, he documented his hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions, posting a now-iconic selfie from inside the high-pressure oxygen chamber. “Getting my oxygen on,” he captioned the Instagram post, alongside hashtags like #feeltheheal and #roadtorecovery. Hyperbaric therapy, typically used by elite athletes, has been gaining traction in the fashion world for its ability to speed up cellular repair, increase collagen production and reduce inflammation.

For designer Mara Hoffman, longevity is holistic rather than surgical. Following the announcement of closing her brand in February, she checked into Spain’s SHA Wellness Clinic, an elite integrative health retreat known for its macrobiotic nutrition plans, genetic testing and cryotherapy-infused beauty treatments. “I am sincerely so taken by SHA’s approach to integral health and well-being,” she shared on Instagram, adding that the clinic left her feeling “transformed.”

Rebecca Minkoff, meanwhile, has been blending entrepreneurship with longevity-focused retreats since 2018, with her Female Founder Collective wellness getaways. Its 2024 event was hosted at Etereo Auberge Resort in Mexico. The retreat featured sound bath therapy, guided meditation, red-light therapy and Mayan-inspired herbal detox rituals.

In addition, on a solo basis, Minkoff has visited New York’s Rejuvenation Health, a high-tech preventative health and biohacking clinic, where she explored ozone therapy, gut microbiome testing and cellular-level detox regimens.

But not all designers post about their wellness journeys on Instagram. Olivier Rousteing, for example, is known for his daily 7 a.m. workout and skin-care routine that includes radio-frequency facials and rumored stem-cell-enriched treatments. He balances the intensity of fashion with detox habits like drinking lemon water in the morning and taking tailored supplements, which he has detailed in past interviews.

The biohacking market — valued at £13 billion ($16 billion) in 2021 — is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% through 2030, according to market research company Nova One Advisor, as cited in a new report by The Future Laboratory.

Some designers are bringing their interest in longevity into their businesses.

Stella McCartney, for example, entered the longevity space in January 2024 with the launch of the brand’s Alter-Care Supplements, which are vegan ingestible capsules formulated with plant-based ceramides and algae-derived omegas. They’re meant to boost elasticity and hydration from within and retail for $38 on the brand’s website.

In 2022, Dior Beauty, meanwhile, launched L’Or de Vie La Cure, a four-week regenerative skin-care program infused with longevity molecules from Château d’Yquem vines retailing for $2,200. And in 2021, Hermès quietly debuted H24 Eau de Parfum, a fragrance marketed for cellular vitality. Finally, in 2023, Prada Beauty developed a line of AI-integrated skin care called The Augmented Skin Collection that adapts to real-time hydration levels.

“Fashion has always been about transformation, and now that’s expanding beyond clothes to how people live, age and take care of themselves,” said Alex Hawkins, director of strategic foresight at The Future Laboratory. “Women in the industry, in particular, are driving much of this because they’re already at the leading edge of conversations around self-care, beauty and wellbeing.”

For designers, rather than another “it” bag, the next big business opportunity may be leaning into a new kind of luxury, where biohacking, longevity and high-performance wellness are the ultimate status symbols. In the past, luxury was about exclusivity. In 2025, it’s about extending your lifespan.