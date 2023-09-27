Sephora adds gamified experience to Beauty Insider loyalty program in appeal to Gen Z

As of Wednesday, Sephora now offers its Beauty Insider loyalty program members the chance to earn more points through gamified experiences.

The new Beauty Insider feature, called “Challenges,” is a first-of-its-kind approach for the beauty retailer. Challenges comprise both tasks that require purchases and tasks that do not, and they’re available to all membership tiers. The first Challenge, called “Ready, Set, Sephora,” is comprised of four tasks, including checking out with buy-online, pick-up in-store; signing up for Sephora text alerts; adding samples at online checkout; and trying Sephora’s in-store shade-matching tool, Color iQ. All Beauty Insider members can earn 100 points for each completed task and an additional 100 bonus points for completing the entire Challenge. Completing the full Challenge allows members to earn 500 points that can be redeemed for Beauty Insider Cash, which customers can redeem for $10 off their next purchase, or for other rewards. Beauty Insiders must complete the first Challenge by December 22 of this year to receive all 500 points and cash in. Beauty Insider is free to join, and customers automatically join the VIB and Rouge tiers after spending $350 and $1,000, respectively. Beauty Insiders receive 1 point for every $1 spent, but all tiers can receive more points during seasonal points multiplier sales events.