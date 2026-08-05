Rhode sells $27 million DTC in one day, plots 19 country expansion

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode continues to be the beauty industry’s star performer.

On Wednesday, parent company E.l.f. Beauty reported 36% net sales growth for its first quarter of 2027 ending on June 30, 2026. It marks the conglomerate’s 30th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, but it was Rhode that dominated the investor meeting.

“Rhode is just a phenomenal brand; I’ve been in the consumer space [for] 35 years, and it’s probably one of the most special brands I’ve ever seen,” E.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin said during the earnings call. “What Rhode’s brought to E.l.f., obviously, is tremendous growth.”

E.l.f. Beauty reported $479.4 million in net sales across its many brands — including E.l.f. Cosmetics, Hair and Skin, plus Naturium, Well People and Rhode. The company purchased Rhode last year for $1 billion in cash and stock.

“We believe Rhode could be the fastest beauty brand to achieve $1 billion in [annual] net sales,” Amin said. “The combination of Rhode’s curated product assortment and powerful consumer engagement model has translated into record-setting consumer demand.”

Rhode entered Sephora in late 2025 to exceptional results. “In the last year alone, we executed record-breaking launches [for Rhode] with Sephora in North America and the U.K., and with Mecca in Australia and New Zealand, achieving the No. 1 beauty brand ranking in both retailers,” Amin said. “As great as these results are, Rhode is in less than 20% of Sephora’s stores globally. That’s why we’re excited to launch Rhode this September with Sephora in Europe across 19 countries.”

Amin also highlighted Rhode’s direct-to-consumer prowess, as seen in this summer’s launch of its summer collection: Highlight Milk Multipurpose Luminizer in four shades for $28 each, Pocket Bronzer in eight shades for $25 each and Peptide Lip Shape in three new shades for $24 each.

Bieber teased the launch of the summer collection on the brand’s social media and launched the products exclusively on Rhode’s DTC site on June 9.

“Rhode’s latest summer product launch drove $27 million of DTC sales in a single day — yes, $27 million of sales on Rhodeskin.com in a single day,” Amin said. “We acquired 90,000 new consumers that day, while also seeing strong repeat purchases, with over 70% of sales coming from existing consumers.”

Overall, Rhode contributed $160 million for E.l.f. Beauty’s quarter.

“What gives us further confidence in the durability of Rhode’s growth is that each new class of innovation continues to build, underscoring the power of the brand and the strength of repeat purchases,” Amin said.