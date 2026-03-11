Milk remains hot in fragrance — Dedcool aims to own the trend

Next week, fragrance brand Dedcool will introduce the fourth entry in its bestselling Milk franchise — Mineral Milk, a perfume featuring notes of nectar, lavender and amber milk.

The launch builds on the success of the brand’s expanding Milk universe, which now includes its original Milk fragrance, the more concentrated Xtra Milk and 2025’s Mochi Milk.

The brand has been teasing Mineral Milk across Alfred Coffee locations in Los Angeles, where every drink currently comes with a Dedcool-branded sleeve. Alfred is also selling a Dedcool latte, inspired by the fragrance’s lavender notes, and will offer free fragrance samples with any purchase from March 20 to March 22. The brand also pre-seeded the scent to select direct-to-consumer customers.

Unlike with Mochi Milk, which represented a strategic entrance into the popular gourmand category, the inspiration behind Mineral Milk was personal.

“There wasn’t so much of a ‘white space’ opportunity here,” founder Carina Chaz said. “[Mineral Milk] is actually tied to a really personal moment in my life over the past few years. It’s a playful extension of our Milk franchise, with a subtle nod to the time I spent living by the seaside and falling in love. … I already know it’s going to be one of our best-selling fragrances.”

The Milk family of scents has become Dedcool’s defining franchise.

In March 2025, amid the continued popularity of gourmand fragrances, the brand introduced Mochi Milk, a scent featuring notes of marshmallow, vanilla bean and sweet rice milk.

“We were like, ‘OK, everyone wants a gourmand. … We’re not gourmand people, but we’re going to do our version of gourmand.’ Let’s have this conversation about the milk franchise world we have built, but we need to be really loud and amplify it. And that’s where Mochi Milk was born,” Chaz said.

The scent met the moment: It sold through three months of planned Sephora inventory in just three days — four times the brand’s initial projections. Mochi Milk’s launch was seven times larger than the brand’s previous fragrance, Aura, in units purchased, and its debut week delivered the brand’s highest-ever social engagement.

“Mochi Milk was so well-received that it allowed us to continue looking at our milk world and understanding what the consumer is interested in,” Chaz said.

The popularity of Dedcool’s Milk scents mirrors a broader fragrance trend. Milk-adjacent fragrances — often soft, musky “skin scents,” designed to smell like a natural extension of the wearer’s skin — have become increasingly popular over the past several years, propelled, in part, by viral social media conversations.

“The ‘milkmania’ has been insane these last few years,” said Emelia O’Toole, known on TikTok as Professor Perfume (405,000 followers). O’Toole pointed to fellow creator Emma Vernon (aka @perfumism), whose viral video series helped popularize scents such as Giardini Di Toscana’s Bianco Latte and Commodity’s Milk. “I think ‘milky’ scents, especially ones that lean into the musk, skin-scent category, like Dedcool’s Milk family, have a lot of mass appeal; they have that cozy, comforting feeling a lot of people want in a fragrance,” O’Toole said.

The “milk” concept has also been popular in skin care. Rhode introduced its Glazing Milk in 2023, borrowing from K-beauty toner formats, while newer launches include Ilia’s The Base Face Milk Essence and Innisfree’s Green Tea Ceramide Milk Toner. Earlier this year, fragrance brand Noyz merged the two ideas with Eau de Mylk, a perfume in a milky-toner format.

Dedcool’s original Milk scent debuted in 2020 and quickly became the brand’s bestseller. The fragrance blends notes of amber, bergamot and white musk, and was designed as a layering scent that could be worn alone or paired with other Dedcool fragrances.

The brand itself began years earlier. When Chaz was 13, she created a perfume as the party favor for her bat mitzvah. The scent would later become Taunt, which remains part of Dedcool’s assortment today.

“Dedcool was never meant to be anything other than my passion project, or a hobby,” Chaz said.

Chaz formally launched the brand in 2018, initially entering retailers including Credo and Barneys. In 2022, Dedcool expanded further when it entered Sephora, where it soon began receiving customer requests for a stronger version of Milk. That prompted the launch of Xtra Milk, which amplifies the original fragrance’s notes so it can be worn on its own rather than primarily for layering.

In April 2025, Sandbridge Capital increased its stake in the brand after first investing in 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dedcool’s annual net sales in 2025 were estimated to be between $25 million and $30 million.