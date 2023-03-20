Launchmetrics x Glossy research: Maybelline dominates mascara buzz on social media

While L’Oréal Paris’s Telescopic Lift mascara may have made headlines earlier this year for more controversial reasons, the product has also enjoyed a lot of organic popularity, according to new Glossy-exclusive research from Launchmetrics.

In a ranking of the five most-talked-about mascaras in the month of February, the Telescopic Lift mascara from L’Oréal was No. 5. The product was most recently in the news due to a scandal involving makeup artist and TikToker Mikayla Noguera, who was accused of using false lashes during a video review of the Telescopic Lift. The accusations, which led to 17 million views on the video and 40,000 comments, fed into an ongoing conversation about false advertising in the world of beauty reviews.