Lancôme is making moves to become every bride’s go-to glam

When brides think about their makeup, Lancôme wants to be the first brand on their mind.

To do so, it’s embarking on a multi-pronged strategy to show — or remind — brides that it has always been a purveyor of bridal elegance.

“Lancôme has always been the brand about life moments,” said Ramzy Burns, gm at Lancôme. She noted the generations of women who have worn Lancôme makeup for their weddings, as well as the many women who use the brand for their daily makeup often return to their local Lancôme counters to have their makeup done for special occasions, including anniversaries.

Historically, Burns said, it has been common for women across the country to have their “bridal trial” makeup done, free of charge, at a Lancôme counter. They often then hire that makeup artist on a freelance basis to provide makeup for themselves and their bridal party.

This is not just anecdotal observation, however. “We’ve done a lot of studying of our consumer audiences and their interests, and we found that there is a 73-times higher chance a bridal consumer has an affinity for Lancôme on social media, compared to non-brides,” Burns said. “We index extremely high when it comes to the bridal consumer.”

“We have makeup, we have skin care, and we have a fragrance, so we can complete the entire look for the consumer,” she said. “We know our consumer wants both luxury and performance. She also wants to know that, when she has her makeup done, it’s going to stay in place all day” — and according to Burns, that’s what Lancôme’s products provide. In addition, Lancôme offers a classic look.- “We are not your cringe beauty, we are not your avant garde beauty. We are your timeless-elegance beauty brand, and that goes hand-in-hand with what most brides are looking for during [their wedding] day,” she said.

You may have noticed the brand was the makeup of choice — via a paid partnership — for creator Becca Bloom, for her August 28 wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The brand sent celebrity makeup artist Daniele Lorusso (@mrdanielmakeup; 851,000 Instagram followers) to provide looks for all of Bloom’s wedding events, including her rehearsal dinner and the actual ceremony. Bloom has 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.7 million on Instagram. She is known for her opulent lifestyle, which she shares on TikTok.

Then, earlier this week, Lancôme partnered with Monique Lhuillier on her namesake brand’s Bridal Fashion Week show — it was the brand’s first time ever participating in New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Finally, though not a paid partnership, the brand provided makeup services to model Jourdan Sloane (755,000 Instagram followers) for her wedding, which she has not yet publicly posted about. “Lancôme is a brand [about] beauty, happiness and love — and we want to keep showing up for significant life moments,” Burns said. “Jourdan is a part of our community, and we have always been fans of her classic style.”

Of course, not every bride can have a Lake Como wedding — Elle Australia estimated that Bloom’s wedding cost between $3 million and $4 million — and not every bride can afford to wear Monique Lhuillier. “We know that’s not the life of everyday people,” Burns said. “But everyday people love fairy tales. They love to see the fairy tale, and then take that fairy tale and interpret it to what works in their life.”

Lancôme hopes that, by association, the brand will appeal to brides aspiring to the same taste level, even if their budgets are vastly different. “By stimulating the creativity [and inspiration], [we want to] stimulate the connection. We hope they will see these beautiful pictures with the bride getting Lancôme [applied to her] face and remember that Lancôme is affordable beauty luxury. A customer who’s using a beautiful Lancôme lipstick can still get that luxury feeling without having to spend $500,000,” Burns said.

The Bloom partnership came about organically, Burns said. As Bloom was already a fan of Lancôme products, the brand reached out about being a part of her wedding. Its social director was on site for the wedding, and its U.S. and Italy teams worked together for months preparing for the event, given the many details and coordination needs.

“The viewership and engagement were through the roof, absolutely breaking all benchmarks on engagement,” Burns said. Lancôme’s posts captured at the wedding are now among its top five most-engaged Instagram posts of 2025 — two others feature Lancôme global ambassador Olivia Rodrigo. An email sent showcasing Bloom and the makeup used on her wedding day saw an unusually high 50% open rate, further indicating Bloom’s resonance with Lancôme’s customers.

Burns shared that, while it was too soon to reveal specifics, the brand has further collaborations with Bloom forthcoming. “We love Becca. She really resonates with the Lancôme audience, so we want to continue working with her,” she said.

Like its partnership with Bloom, the Lhullier-Lancôme collaboration was months in the making. “It makes so much sense for two iconic brands, like us and Lancôme, to come together,” Lhullier said, noting that she had shared her inspiration for her new collection with Lancôme’s team over several months leading up to the show. “[Lancôme] stands for elegance, femininity and generational beauty — they are a heritage brand, and I have been in this space for 29 years,” she said.

This is not the end of the map for Lancôme’s bridal strategy. In fact, it owns a property in Grasse, France, dubbed Domaine de La Rose, which Burns envisions a certain kind of V.V.I.P. may be allowed to use as a wedding venue down the road.

Yse x Clare V.

It may only be October 17, but the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Molly Sims’s beauty brand, Yse, is marking the occasion with the handbag and apparel brand Clare V.; the two brands are teaming up on a limited-edition set that includes Clare V.’s velvet Chou Chou clutch and two shades of Yse’s Like a Gloss Hydrating Lip Tints. For Yse, the partnership is meant to acquire customers, but it also provided Sims the opportunity to team up with one of her favorite handbag designers, said Yse Beauty president Kim Devin.

“Yse and Clare V. share a very similar Gen-X consumer who values luxury and well-designed goods, but also practicality and wearability,” she said. “Our woman is looking for a bag she doesn’t need to be too precious about — it can hold all of her necessities, she can toss it around knowing it will hold up and keep up, and it is luxury at an attainable price point.”

The set will be promoted with a co-branded online landing page and social content features, such as “What’s in Molly’s bag?” In addition, Sims will be featured on Clare V. founder Clare Vivier’s “Le Cute Show” series on Instagram. And finally, Yse Beauty will host a pop-up activation at Clare V.’s newly remodeled Silver Lake flagship in Los Angeles, where Sims and Vivier will mingle with shoppers. The $325 set is available on ysebeauty.com.

Larroudé x Nicolò Beretta

Footwear brand Larroudé’s latest collaboration is with Italian designer Nicolò Beretta. The capsule collection includes four pairs of shoes: satin ballet flats, pumps, and mules and boots with striking curved heels.

“The goal for this collaboration is to bring an incredible Italian designer — someone whose design sensibility I’ve long admired — into the Larroudé world,” said Marina Larroudé, co-founder and chief creative officer at Larroudé. “It’s about celebrating outstanding creativity and craftsmanship. We wanted to create a capsule that fuses Italian design excellence with the artisanal craftsmanship of our factories in Brazil.”

The promotion strategy, Larroudé said, is focused on storytelling. “You’ll see it come to life across digital campaigns on Meta and TikTok, through press, and by getting the product into the hands of tastemakers and friends of the brand,” she said. “It’s about celebrating this creative union and sharing it with our community in an authentic, exciting way.” Prices range from $315-$675.

Kenda Scott x Bose

Kendra Scott has given the jewelry treatment to three sets of Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds, which will be sold exclusively at Target ($350 each). On the ear, they almost resemble an ear cuff.

“We set out to merge the worlds of sound and style by reimagining our Ultra Open Earbuds through Kendra’s unmistakable designs,” said Jack Daly, vp of partnerships and media at Bose. The goal, he said, was to give “music lovers, and fashion and accessories enthusiasts the experience of exceptional sound without compromising personal style.”

