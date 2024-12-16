Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: Tech products from Apple and Dyson are this season’s buzziest gifts

The holiday gifting season is well underway. The National Retail Federation predicts a record-breaking $990 billion in sales from November 1 to December 31, a potential $25 billion increase from 2023. Market analysts Circana, meanwhile, predict holiday spending will grow between 1.5-3% during 2024 thanks to a shopping season that now begins as early as October.

As the 2024 shopping season comes to a head, tech brands like Apple and Oura look to dominate the conversation.

For Glossy, Launchmetrics compiled the top five most talked-about gifts for the 2024 holiday gifting season. The top three slots went to big-ticket technology and beauty tools. Apple AirPods, which start at $129, took the top spot, followed by Dyson Airwrap, the most expensive item in the top five at $599.99 at full price. The Oura Ring, the third-generation version of which retails for $299, came in at No. 3.

Dyson and Oura Ring remain on top despite facing increased competition in the hair tool and smart ring spaces, respectively. India’s Ultrahuman smart ring expanded to the U.S. thanks to a partnership with Verizon in August. L’Oréal, meanwhile, debuted a new AirLight Pro hair tool at CES in January.

More affordable but buzzed-about products rounded out the top five. The Stanley Tumbler, with prices ranging from $20-$60 for a single tumbler, came in at number four. Stanley’s insulated tumblers have been a viral accessory on platforms like TikTok for much of 2024, with users showcasing limited-edition collaborations with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Loveshackfancy as well as accessories for their cups like lip gloss holders and phone pouches. Stanley reportedly reached $750 million in sales in 2023.

Fragrance is also expected to be a hot gifting item this year, with 18% of consumers planning to gift perfume or cologne this holiday shopping season, according to Circana’s U.S. Holiday Purchase Intentions Report. Launchmetrics found Sabrina Carpenter’s namesake fragrance line to be the fifth most-buzzed-about gift this season. The pop star’s single “Espresso” was named 2024’s most-streamed song on Spotify with 1.6 billion streams globally. Carpenter, currently on her global Short n Sweet tour, was named an ambassador for beauty brands including Redken and Prada this year.

Carpenter first launched fragrance in 2022 in partnership with Scent Beauty. Her debut perfume, Sweet Tooth, has since been expanded to multiple flankers. In 2024, she released Sweet Tooth Cherry Baby and Sweet Tooth Me Espresso, capturing the trend of sweet gourmands and playing into her hit song. Carpenter’s scents are available at Walmart with prices ranging from $29-$100.

The fragrance boom has remained strong throughout 2024, with Circana naming it the fastest-growing category in prestige beauty for the first half of the year, thanks to a 12% increase in sales compared to 2023. While designer brands like Fendi and Bottega Veneta are launching increasingly expensive fragrances, mass fragrances continue to dominate for teen girl consumers. According to Piper Sandler’s 2024 Taking Stock With Teens survey, the top three fragrance brands for teen girl consumers were Bath & Body Works, Sol de Janeiro and Victoria’s Secret. Teen boys, meanwhile, gravitated to higher-priced designer scents, with Jean Paul Gaultier, Dior and Versace making up their top three brands.