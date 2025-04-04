Glossy Pop Newsletter: Stoney Clover Lane’s founders are building an empire with two new brands

To receive the Glossy Pop newsletter in your inbox every Friday, click here.

Stoney Clover Lane has two sister brands you’ve never heard of.

As Stoney Clover Lane has grown up, founders and sisters Libby and Kendall Glazeer have continued to scratch that early-stage entrepreneurial itch with two other projects, each in a different stage of development. For the most part, these projects have flown somewhat under the radar, but now, the sisters are ready to talk about them.

First came Tiger & Eloise, a sweats brand that first debuted in 2018 but was put on hiatus shortly thereafter as Stoney Clover grew. It was reintroduced in January 2024, and now, it is kicking into high gear. An increased cadence of new products and an investment in marketing spend for the first time are among recent steps.

“My college essay was literally about how I collect sweatshirts everywhere I go as a souvenir,” Kendall said, referencing her passion for the sweats category.

It took a little over a year and a half for the brand to be ready for relaunch, Kendall said. She was adamant that the pieces be the same as Tiger & Eloise 1.0, from the colors to the hand feel. When the first batches didn’t come out right, she scrapped them, selling them at sample sales and making donations until they felt perfect. “Pausing to get the product right was important, because you can buy a sweatshirt and sweatpants in so many places, and I’m very aware of that,” she said.

With its focus on extreme softness and high-quality fabrics, Tiger & Eloise brought “exactly what [she] was looking for” to the category, with the hope that other people would feel the same, Kendall said. The brand took off, despite not being marketed alongside or as part of Stoney Clover Lane.

Some fans knew it was a Kendall and Libby Glazer project, thanks to Instagram, but many discovered the brand organically, and its sweats became a popular item for gifting, Kendall said. The brand did no paid marketing but gifted sets to people who were “friends of Stoney Clover Lane.” Miley and Tish Cyrus became fans, Kendall said, adding, “Tish was one of the people who begged us to bring back [the brand].”

Kendall said she now feels ready to refocus on Tiger & Eloise. Plus, the existence of Tiger & Eloise allows fans of the brand to fully live in the world of Stoney Clover, she said: “You’re wearing your Tiger & Eloise when you’re on the airplane with your Stoney Clover duffel and your Stoney Clover pouches,” she said. “And you’re able to buy a sweatshirt in the Hamptons store and go to the beach with your [SCL] beach bag.” Select Tiger & Eloise pieces, including location-specific pieces, are available at Stoney Clover Lane’s brick-and-mortar shops.

Tiger & Eloise now has two dedicated employees and launches around one new collection a month. It will more than triple its sales year-over-year in 2025 compared to 2024, according to the founders. And it has just started to invest in paid media.

It is also is gradually growing its product assortment. Last week, it debuted French Terry styles, starting with a trend-forward Espresso color, and more colors are coming. Everything the sisters do has both of their marks on it. As Libby is a lighter sweats girl, French Terry is her preference; Kendall, meanwhile, is a fleece-wearer. “If we’re saying it has the Stoney Clover and the Kendall/Libby stamp of approval, we want to make sure it’s exactly what we want to put out there,” Kendall said.

As the brand expands, there are more opportunities to mix and match. For example, a customer who already has The Everyday Crew in Storm ($128) and The Soft Sweats in Storm ($114) can add The Soft Shorts ($95) or The Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt ($148) in the same color. Embroidery is available via the Tiger & Eloise site, for $55, and at Stoney Clover Lane stores — true to form, given the customization Stoney Clover is known for.

Later this month, when new colors are introduced, it will mark the first time a Tiger & Eloise collection has been made, and timed, to match a new collection from Stoney Clover Lane. “We’re figuring out which moments to combine and which to keep separate,” Kendall said. A Tiger & Eloise x Stoney Clover Lane collaboration is coming soon — if not later this year, then next year, Kendall said.

The sisters also have Libby Lou, which launched in February 2024. It has started small; it currently sells just three cashmere cardigans, each priced at $398. Libby Lou is not cross-promoted on social media to Stoney Clover’s and Tiger & Eloise’s followers, and its website is not integrated with the other brands.

“[Libby Lou] lives in the same world as Stoney Clover Lane and Tiger & Eloise — they all share a sense of playfulness and intentional design. While Stoney Clover Lane is about personalization and color, and Tiger & Eloise brings a fresh feel to everyday basics, Libby Lou is more sweet and refined,” Libby Glazer said.

“Libby Lou is a complete passion project,” Kendall said, noting that the sisters keep the inventory in their apartments and ship it to customers themselves. Thus far, “Libby Lou has grown entirely through word of mouth and organic social,” Libby said. “We’ve sent out six giftings,” Kendall said. The brand has 2,500 Instagram followers.

“We’ve seen a significant amount of repeat customers, and we’ve sold out and restocked a bunch of styles,” Libby said, though declined to share specifics about the brand’s revenue and growth. The pieces’ details, including their scalloped edges and heart-shaped buttons, are resonating with customers, she said.

This year, Libby said, the brand will introduce new silhouettes and colors and “explore seasonal collections.” It will also work to build community through pop-ups at the Stoney Clover Lane retail stores, and possibly other retailers. In 2026, she said, Libby Lou will explore collaborations and new categories. “The goal is to grow in a way that feels organic and keeps the brand’s charm intact.”

Libby Lou is slightly more of a Libby project, and Tiger & Eloise is somewhat more driven by Kendall. But, “our personalities and our interests come through, through the different fabrications [and the details],” Kendall said. “With Stoney Clover, at this point, you can’t see that as much in the product.”

Of course, Libby and Kendall continue to build on SCL’s success — most recently, by going all in on leather.

In mid-March, the brand — known for its bright, customizable pouches — debuted its first leather collection, including card cases and duffel bags, priced from $128-$628. For now, the products are offered in black, pink and cream.

Demand for the collection outpaced expectations by 5x, and the included Pittsford Pouchette Crossbody Bag ($248) sold out in 10 minutes. Later this year, more colors and suede options will be introduced. For 2025, Stoney Clover Lane is projecting 20% year-over-year growth.

When Kendall and Libby Glazer founded Stoney Clover Lane at ages 17 and 15, respectively, they launched with beaded bracelets. In 2009, Taylor Swift wore those bracelets in a photoshoot catapulting the brand’s visibility; in 2015, they introduced the patches they are now known for; and in 2016, they brought bags and other accessories into the mix. Today, the brand has seven retail stores and is also behind popular nylon bags ($30-$260).

The brand aesthetic has become synonymous with a certain type of affluent customer: millennial women who use their nylon pouches for cosmetics, Gen-Alpha children who bring the brand’s backpacks to school and Disney adults who spend thousands keeping up on every collab the brand drops. Meanwhile, frequent, culturally relevant collaborations keep fans coming back and draw in new customers. Recent collaborations include “Friends,” “Wicked,” The NFL and “Gilmore Girls.” In addition to the brand’s popular pouches, customers stock up on patches and bags customized with their own names or what they plan to keep inside of it. Think: “skin care,” “SPF,” “makeup,” “glam,” “GRWM” or “jewels.”

