Glossy Pop Newsletter: Medicube’s influencer marketing-fueled mission to be No. 1 is working

Medicube, the 11-year-old K-Beauty brand known for its Booster Pro skin-care device, has been making waves in the U.S. since at least 2023, prior to the current “second-wave” explosion of K-Beauty.

In July of 2023, the brand’s most famous gadget was seen in one of Hailey Bieber’s GRWM videos on TikTok. It was an organic mention, and Bieber had not been seeded the product, according to the brand. That post, in which Bieber doesn’t say a word but goes through her skin-care regimen, has 1 million likes.

In April 2025, Medicube jumped 36 spots on the Beauty and Fashion leaderboard of influencer marketing software company Traackr. It currently sits at No. 5, preceded only by Sephora, Rare Beauty, Ulta Beauty and L’Oréal Paris. Traackr uses a proprietary metric called “VIT,” standing for “brand vitality,” to define a brand’s effectiveness in its influencer marketing efforts. This is based on visibility (the reach and frequency of creators’ content), impact (engagement levels) and trust (the quality and brand alignment of that content).

Traackr attributes Medicube’s growth to factors including its products’ use of buzzy ingredients like PDRN, also known as salmon sperm, and mentions from mega-influencers like Bieber and Alix Earle — the latter mentioned the brand in a February post documenting a trip and a recommendation from her dermatologist. Traackr reported that the brand saw a 78% increase in new creators posting about the brand during April. It had an 8.23% engagement rate on that creator content it boosted and a 1.03% on non-boosted content.

Medicube is one of six companies owned by the Korean company APR Corporation, which also owns the popular K-Beauty brand Aprilskin, Nerdy, the men’s grooming brand Forment and a streetwear brand, among other companies.

March and April were particularly busy months for Medicube. It hosted “Glowland,” a pop-up experience in L.A., from March 19-25. It also ran an OOH campaign via billboards in New York City and Los Angeles. Digital and influencer marketing have been essential for growing brand awareness and trust because it doesn’t yet have a brick-and-mortar retail presence in the U.S., said Junehee Nam, the brand’s director of media relations. However, a U.S. retailer will be coming later this year. In the meantime, Medicube sells primarily through its DTC e-commerce site, Amazon and TikTok Shop.

In March, the brand became the first K-Beauty brand to work with TikTok on a Super Brand Day — in fact, multiple days, from March 17-23. During the sales event, it introduced new products and offered deals and special promotions. Creator Michelle Phan hosted livestreams, as did celebrity makeup artist Sir John. In mid-March, the latter was also announced as the brand’s new creative director, working to “bridge the gap between skin care and makeup,” according to a press release.

In April, Medicube also tapped Kylie Jenner for a paid partnership. Jenner attended the pop-up before it was open to the public. She was photographed there and picked up products. She later filmed a TikTok promoting the brand to her 57 million followers. The April 11 post, has 1.1 million likes and has been viewed nearly 60 million times. “The Kardashians [and Jenners] have a very big influence. Whatever they use, it becomes a trending topic,” said Nam.

A day later, the brand kicked off a partnership with GlowHouse, a TikTok “collective” focused on beauty content — it has 2.2 million TikTok followers. The group, made up of 14 members ages 14-19, aims to create content that boosts young girls’ confidence. “We thought [partnering with them] was very fitting because they speak a lot about self-confidence,” Nam said. During the activation, which took place in a Los Angeles home, the members of the collective recorded podcast episodes in front of a Medicube-branded backdrop, bedazzled Medicube’s bestselling devices and, at one point, entertained 300 creator guests, all of whom were also gifted by Medicube.

“A priority for us is working with brands who are aligned with [the creators’] content and interests, and the girls love Medicube’s products,” said Emmett Mulrooney, co-founder of GlowHouse and chief operating officer at the talent management agency Tiddle.

Medicube is simultaneously working to appeal to multiple audiences — because, Nam said, it wants to be the No. 1 brand, not just the number one K-Beauty brand.

“[By working with the members of GlowHouse], we wanted to expand our presence with a mainstream American Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha audience, Nam said. “We thought GlowHouse was perfect for that opportunity, even though it might not convert directly to sales, since teenagers have limited budgets. When we do these kinds of activations, it does lead to a spike in brand awareness.” She noted that the brand did see a sales lift, but said it was too recent to offer specifics.

While Medicube’s original Booster Pro device is $240, its partnership with the members of the GlowHouse focused on its Mini Booster Pro, launched in February. The device is currently on sale on Medicube’s website for $96.

Jenner posted with the original device. At 27, she has already graduated to targeting an older audience. “Someone who’s in their late 20s or their 30s wants to know all the benefits of the skin-care tool,” Nam said.

Inside Argent’s collab strategy

In the past 10 days, Argent, the elevated women’s workwear brand, has debuted collaborations with the denim brand Citizens of Humanity, on April 21, and with the DTC shoe brand Margaux, on Wednesday.

“Our partnerships are always grounded in Argent’s mission to support women and their ambition, which means teaming up with other brands or organizations that are not only aligned with this, but also help us reach even further and explore new avenues to serve our customers and community,” said Sali Christeson, CEO of Argent, which she launched a decade ago.

Argent is best known for its suits, but in 2022, the brand collaborated with Agolde — also under the Citizens of Humanity Group — to offer “work-appropriate jeans.”

“We know that many of our customers are dressing down our pieces with denim most days of the week — at work, on the weekend, whenever they want to feel their best,” Christeson said.

The collaborative collection with Citizens of Humanity includes a denim blazer ($595), a work jacket ($368) and a couple of takes on denim dresses ($398).

The collaborative, three-piece collection with Margaux — Argent’s first foray into footwear — includes a pair of sandals ($325), a slip-on loafer ($395) and a snakeskin ballet flat ($355).

“It’s exciting to offer our customers an additional outfit element that helps them get dressed for the day, head-to-toe,” Christeson said. She added that she and Margaux co-founders Alexa Buckley Roussel and Sarah Pierson have been on their founder journeys alongside one another, launching their companies at around the same time. “I am proud that Argent’s first foray into footwear is made with Margaux’s care and quality, offers versatility and is being produced with a brand that also champions women.”

Plus, Loeffler Randall x Jack’s Wife Freda

Loeffler Randall, the brand best known for its shoes, debuted an apron in collaboration with NYC-fave Jack’s Wife Freda. The $125 apron is rendered in a green gingham fabric with eyelet trim, and intended for everything from cooking and baking to crafting, which Randall does and writes about in her Substack. The apron launched Thursday and is available for a limited time on Loeffler Randall’s e-commerce site, at its stores and at Jack’s Wife Freda’s five New York City locations.

“Jack’s Wife Freda is our go-to neighborhood spot — everyone there is warm and friendly,” said Jessie Randall, Loeffler Randall’s founder and creative director. “Brian [Murphy, Randall’s husband and co-founder] and I have been friends with [Jack’s Wife Freda owners] Maya and Dean [Jankelowitz] for years, so it felt like a natural fit. I wanted it to feel joyful and wearable — like something you’d reach for whether you’re hosting friends, cooking for your kids or crafting on a weekend afternoon,” Randall said. Shop it here.

