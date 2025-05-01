The Estée Lauder Companies will lay off thousands of employees amid double-digit sale decline

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported a 10% decline in net sales during its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 earnings call on Thursday. The beauty conglomerate stated it will lay off up to 7,000 employees amid a larger profit recovery and growth plan. In February, after reporting a 6% drop in net sales during its second-quarter earnings call, the company unveiled a “Beauty Reimagined” plan to counter declining sales.

“Though Beauty Reimagined has only deepened the executive team, our board of directors and the organization remain committed to restoring sustainable sales growth and achieving a solid double-digit adjusted operating margin over the next few years,” said Estée Lauder CEO Stéphane de La Faverie.