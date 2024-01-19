Glossy Pop Newsletter: Behind awards season’s favorite Instagram account, @CheckTheTag

To receive the Glossy Pop newsletter in your inbox every Friday, click here.

Around three hours before an awards show starts, the trio behind @checkthetag (158,000 followers) gets to work. The two sisters, Katheen and Wenny Miozzo, who are based in Rio De Janeiro, as well as Thomas Monks, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, all have their roles. Monks joined the Miozzo sisters’ Instagram-based project a couple of months after they founded the Instagram account in 2016. It has since gained a reputation as a guide to the brands behind red-carpet fashion. Its bio reads, “Celebrity fashion IDed. Based in 🇧🇷” Though its following may not be massive, the account is influential. “I will never forget the day that Naomi Campbell followed us,” Monks said. In December 2023, the brand made Vogue Runway’s chart of Favorite Social Media Fashion Accounts.

For legions of fashion fans and insiders, particularly during awards season, @checkthetag is a bible of sorts, for both its speed and its sourcing. When possible, it will pair a red carpet photo with one from the runway, indicating how a look changes from one environment to the other. When possible, all the accessories featured in a look are also tagged.

Indeed, their speed is impressive. Monks owed that to a system that starts with his own research. He’s got Google Docs where he keeps track of the nominees, the presenters and their plus-ones. And then, before red-carpet arrivals start, he begins his outreach to brands. “I just say, ‘Hey, happy Emmys day. Checking in to see if you have anybody confirmed [to wear your brand] for tonight,'” he said. Because he often confirms looks before the stars even hit the carpet, the Miozzo sisters are then ready to post as soon as they do.

When somebody arrives on the carpet wearing an unknown look, the trio’s now strong relationships with stylists come into play. Monks reaches out and inquires about what they’re wearing, but never before the event, he said.

Given that the account always credits stylists, tagging them in its captions, even the most powerful ones are extremely responsive to DM queries, Monks said. That includes Law Roach, Karla Welch and Kate Young. Some even have their assistants send crediting information in advance of an event, Kathleen Miozzo said.

Though the trio prepares as best they can, they’ve come to understand that things can change on a dime. For example, “We had Tracee Ellis Ross confirmed to wear one dress … and then she got on the red carpet [in another]; she changed at the last second,” said Monks, thinking back to Monday night’s Emmy Awards. “We posted with that original ID, and then my sister was like, ‘Tracee’s not wearing Balmain,'” said Kathleen Miozzo.

Awards season is a busy time for the trio, but they also post and identify looks at events throughout the year. That includes movie premieres, film festivals, galas and concerts, Monks said.

Back in 2018, the Check The Tag Instagram account was suspended after posting an image from celebrity photography agency Backgrid. “We reposted some stuff from paparazzi,” said Kathleen Miozzo, adding that she didn’t know that doing so was an issue at the time. As for how they source imagery now, Monks said, “We reproduce images found from social media and other posted sources on the internet.”

Over the next two years, the trio established @checkthetag2 (8,880 followers) as they tried to reclaim the account, which was held for ransom by Backgrid. The alternative account never caught on, however. But in 2020, Kathleen Miozzo “came into some money, negotiated the price [with Backgrid]” and was able to reclaim the account, she said, adding, “To me, especially being from Brazil [and given the exchange rate], it was a huge amount of money.” As Monks explained, “This is a highly documented tactic from [Backgrid]. They’ve also gone after one of the Kardashians and Paper Magazine.”

Basing their operations on Instagram is often a challenge for the trio. Posts are regularly pulled by Instagram. Kathleen Miozzo and Monks said that’s more commonly true when posts feature tagged jewelry, as those featuring Omega, Tiffany, Bvlgari and Cartier have often raised the alarm. As such, the Miozzos and Monks have begun tagging jewelry less often. “Some people say Instagram now has AI bots that flag commercial content, and we tag a lot of brands,” Kathleen Miozzo said. Instagram does use AI to moderate content, though it is not clear how it does so specifically for the kind of content Check The Tag posts. Instagram was contacted for comment but did not respond before this story was published. “I think they are trying to take down the counterfeit sellers [of watches and jewelry],” Kathleen Miozzo said. When posts are pulled, the Check The Tag team reposts them.

For Monks and the Miozzos, Check The Tag is a passion project. They do not make money on the account. For their day jobs, the Miozzo sisters work as translators, while Monks works in skin-care marketing. At one point, they tried to use Instagram’s subscription service — the platform’s take on Patreon — but found the money made was not worth their efforts. “Everybody says the same thing — that it’s really hard to monetize celebrity fashion,” Monks said. “People expect free content.”

The team’s passion was evident while observing their recent conversation about stylists. While speaking about Law Roach retiring, Kathleen Miozzo and Monks predicted his clients would gravitate to the styling duo Wayman and Micah. “They do the really glam Black girls,” Kathleen Miozzo said. “And Karla Welch does the classic, edgy girls.” Monks added, “Team Unicorn is Samantha McMillen,” referring to the ethereal aesthetic that’s become a McMillen signature, worn by her clients including Brie Larson and Elle Fanning.

Part of what makes Check The Tag unique is that it does not comment on the looks, Kathleen Miozzo noted. After all, there are countless other places for one to seek fashion commentary. “To not say anything bad about any look … is our unspoken rule; we don’t think that has a place at Check The Tag,” she said. “But I do love fashion commentary; I’m an addict.” The only time the account shares any commentary is on New Year’s Eve, when it shares its annual best-dressed list. Otherwise, images are accompanied solely by wardrobe credits.

Ultimately, the trio sees themselves as reporters and researchers. “We are cataloging fashion,” Kathleen Miozzo said. “That’s what I like to say this is.”

Spate Trend Watch: Kojic acid soap is having a moment

Kojic acid soap is the latest product gaining consumer interest, with an average of 32,100 monthly Google searches, representing 77.6% year-over-year growth. The key reason is its potential skin-brightening benefits — related terms are often searched alongside the name of the product.

Interestingly, consumers are extending their search to include variants like lemon turmeric kojic acid soap, indicating a desire to further amplify the brightening effects of this skin-care product. Beyond its benefits, curiosity surrounds the practical application of kojic acid soap, with users actively seeking tips for how to use the product. They’re also looking for reviews and before-and-after pictures, to determine whether or not the product can have a transformative impact on their skin. Major retailers, including Walmart and eBay, are showing up in search results for kojic acid soap.

“Although kojic acid isn’t yet a superhero ingredient on the level of vitamin C or hyaluronic acid, the growing fascination with kojic acid soap demonstrates a new opportunity for brands to get creative and explore the potential of this ingredient,” said Yarden Horwitz, co-founder of Spate.

