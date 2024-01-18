Research Briefing: Targeting Gen Z is a hot topic at NRF’s Big Show

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we feature research findings from our recently released guide to Gen Z news consumption. This report maps the current state of Gen Z news consumption, including how Gen Zers consume the news, when they get it and what topics and themes they seek out.
39% of Gen Z ages 18 to 24 use social media as their main source of news
Breaking news: Retail executives at this week’s National Retail Federation’s Big Show in Manhattan spoke about the need to better target Gen Z shoppers both online and offline. A 2023 survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers found that Gen Zers who prefer to shop online and those who prefer to shop in-store are equally split. Glossy spoke to True Religion CMO Kristen D’Arc, who said the company is doubling down on social platforms like TikTok and YouTube, as well as collaborations with celebrities including the rapper Quavo and organizations like the Los Angeles Rams, to bring in a more youthful audience.
Research findings: Publishers are also doubling down on social media as it’s the go-to news discovery platform for Gen Zers. A study by Reuters found that 39% of social natives ages 18 to 24 use social media as their main source of news, versus 34% who prefer to go directly to a news website or app. This trend is even more pronounced among younger Gen Z teens under age 18, with just over half of this group (51%) saying they get news daily from social media feeds or messaging services and 40% saying they get news daily from search engines, according to Deloitte Insights.
