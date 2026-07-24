Exclusive: Ulta Beauty taps Ice Spice for its first TikTok Shop campaign to unveil the rapper’s first fragrance

In March, Ulta Beauty unveiled its plans to launch a curated selection of offerings on TikTok Shop to better serve young, digitally native consumers.

Announced during its March earnings call, the move is part of a strategic strengthening of the retailer’s digital presence, Ulta Beauty CEO Kecia Steelman said during the presentation. “We are excited about the opportunities — both on social and AI-enhanced commerce platforms — to bring our undeniably Ulta Beauty experience and assortment to life,” she said. “We will initially launch with a thoughtfully curated assortment of only-at-Ulta brands, which will add another exciting tool to our brand-building playbook.”

Fast forward four months to July 22, and Ulta Beauty rolled out phase two of its TikTokShop strategy: a TikTok Shop livestream collaboration with rapper Ice Spice to tease the late summer launch of her debut fragrance, In Ha Mood.

“We’re focused on creating exclusive launches and highly-anticipated moments [on Tiktok Shop] that inspire discovery, deepen guest engagement, and keep Ulta Beauty at the center of what’s next in fragrance and culture,” Linda Suliafu, Ulta Beauty’s vice president of merchandising, said in a statement to Glossy.

Wednesday’s livestream with Ice Spice marked Ulta Beauty’s first major campaign on the platform since its March announcement. “The exclusive launch of Ice Spice’s debut fragrance reflects our strategy of bringing guests the most sought-after fragrance moments while partnering with artists and brands that are shaping culture and driving conversation,” said Ulta’s Suliafu.

Ice Spice is best known for hits like “Boys a Liar,” which has just over a billion plays on Spotify as of this week, and 2023 viral hit “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj. Born Isis Naija Gaston in the Bronx, New York, she debuted on the music scene with the stage name Ice Spice in 2021.

As of this week, the 26-year-old rapper and singer has 14.1 million followers on TikTok and 11.4 million on Instagram. Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty has 1.8 million on TikTok and 7.6 million on Instagram.

“Ice Spice has built an incredibly engaged community, particularly on TikTok, where fragrance discovery has become increasingly influential, making this launch a natural fit for our guests and our broader fragrance strategy,” said Ulta’s Suliafu.

The livestream was teased across Ulta Beauty’s and Ice Spice’s TikTok platforms for several days ahead of Wednesday’s launch. The Live allowed consumers to purchase In Ha Mood on Ulta Beauty’s TikTok Shop only while supplies lasted.

The livestream was hosted by Ice Spice and TikTok creators Michelle York and Kelsey Martinez, who have 295,000 and 446,000 followers, respectively. According to Revlon, the stream brought in 178,000 total views and 5.95 million impressions.

Those who missed out will have to wait until late summer to score theirs, Garrison told Glossy. As of Thursday morning, the fragrance was still available on Ulta Beauty’s TikTok Shop.

In Ha Mood was created through a partnership with Ice Spice and legacy beauty conglomerate Revlon. “It’s been a dream to work with a celebrity as engaged [on a project] as Ice Spice,” Amber Garrison, Revlon president of fragrance and Elizabeth Arden, told Glossy. “I believe very strongly that celebrity fragrances work best when the person is fully engaged in the development process and the creation process, which means that consumers and fans who enjoy the fragrance are really experiencing a piece of that person’s point of view and passion and humanity.”

Garrison joined Revlon in October after more than 12 years at Estée Lauder Companies. She was a key hire by Revlon CEO Michelle Peluso as part of Revlon’s big 2026 comeback. The conglomerate has more than 20 brands in its portfolio, including Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, CND, Cutex, Mitchum and American Crew, plus fragrance licenses for Juicy Couture, Lucky, Ed Hardy and John Varvatos, among others.

“[In Ha Mood] opens with a sparkling queen royale accord, and it’s layered with juicy pear, wild raspberry, rose, plum blossom and magnolia, which brings that soft floral dimension that’s also quite bold,” Revlon’s Garrison told Glossy. “The finish is a warm base of vanilla, absolute magenta, moss and sensual amber.”

The scent is named after Ice Spice’s 2023 hit “in Ha Mood” and will be available exclusively at Ulta Beauty starting later this summer in three sizes: 100 milliliters for $79, 30 milliliters for $58 and a 10-milliliter spray pen for $28.

Revlon hired three noses at fragrance house Givaudan to bring the scent to life with the rapper, including Christine Hassan, Adriana Medina and Carine Certain Boin. Together, the three noses have created scents for some of the top brands today, including Boy Smells, Ellis Brooklyn, Marc Jacobs and Lancôme.

“Fragrance continues to be one of the most dynamic categories in beauty, fueled by innovation, cultural relevance and the powerful role social media plays in discovery,” said Ulta’s Suliafu.

The launch of In Ha Mood is a blueprint of sorts for a rush of new scents planned by Revlon in the coming years. This includes licenses for American sportswear company Champion, Italian fashion house Palm Angels and outdoor brand Salt Life.

“We feel really good about this launch,” Garrison told Glossy. “Ice is a really important generational artist, and she embodies not just artistry and talent for her ability to create hooks and hits, but also this sort of very deep, authentic appeal to her generation. I think that comes through the fragrance; it feels like something she created because it is, and that’s going to make a huge difference — not just for her fans, but for everyone who loves fragrance, too.”

Correction: An earlier version of the article stated that the In Ha Mood fragrance would be available in September. Revlon’s timing has since changed and the fragrance will be available sometime this summer. The article has been changed to reflect this.