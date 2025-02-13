Exclusive: Kiehl’s checks into ‘The White Lotus’ with limited-edition collaboration

When “The White Lotus” premiered on HBO in 2021, the black comedy following a group of tourists confined to a Hawaiian resort was conceived of as a work-around for Covid filming protocols. Now in its third season, the show has become not only a ratings hit and critical darling for HBO, but also a boon for commercial sponsorships capitalizing off of its escapist fantasy.

That includes beauty brand Kiehl’s. On Monday, the L’Oréal-owned skin-care brand will launch a “White Lotus”-themed travel kit to coincide with the show’s third season, which premieres on Sunday. The set, which will retail for $80 online and in select Kiehl’s stores, includes travel sizes of popular Kiehl’s products, a new hydrating cucumber face mist and a co-branded privacy door hanger from the fictional hotel chain.

“Kiehl’s has a long-standing history of collaborating with brands that were really relevant and mirroring cultural moments that were going on in the United States,” said Kiehl’s global brand president Jon Sáenz. “[HBO] approached us, and for us, it was a no-brainer. In terms of branding, the notion of luxury and that escapism are very dear to us.”

HBO is not alone in capitalizing on the popularity of its programs through product collaborations. Netflix hits like “Squid Game” and “Emily in Paris” have partnered with the likes of Crocs and Lancôme on co-branded collections in recent years. But “The White Lotus” season 3 product drops are distinct in their diversity, ranging from Away suitcases to Thai-inspired Coffee Mate coffee creamers and CB2 home decor. In the beauty realm, the show has released a candle in collaboration with fragrance brand Nest and a sunscreen bundle with sun-care brand Supergoop, in addition to the Kiehl’s collection.

And there’s good reason for brands to want to appeal to the show’s fans. The season 2 finale of “The White Lotus,” set in Sicily, drew 4.1 million U.S. viewers. Even the country of Thailand, where the third season takes place, is primed for a tourism boost thanks to the show: Searches for “Thailand” have jumped 50% on travel website Expedia since the announcement of the third season.

“[The writers] are able to tap into deeply rooted cultural insights that are really relevant right now. For many brands, it’s a way to jump into this and be part of this conversation,” said Saenz. “What’s more challenging is you need to truly find those connections with your brand.”

Kiehl’s is no stranger to collaborations. The brand has partnered with the likes of Disney and the artist Kaws over the years. Sáenz believes the key to keeping those partnerships fresh is an element of “surprise.”

“There needs to be a true communion of values. And you need to be able to find the conceptual link between the brands at the core,” he said. “You also need surprise. When collabs are too obvious, it doesn’t excite you.”

Kiehl’s declined to share how many units of “The White Lotus” collection will be available, but according to Sáenz, the goal of the launch is to both sell out of the product and generate conversation. To promote the limited-edition collection, Kiehl’s will partner with social media influencers on online posts and create in-store displays. Kiehl’s declined to share which social media creators it will partner with to promote the launch, but according to Sáenz, Kiehl’s store windows reach more than 30 million people each month.

The latter is a crucial part of the skin-care brand’s strategy in the year ahead. According to L’Oréal’s fourth-quarter 2024 results, Kiehl’s was a strong growth driver in North America, where like-for-like sales grew 5.5%. Kiehl’s joined the Amazon premium beauty store in May, but Sáenz said the brand is still keen on bolstering its brick-and-mortar presence with engaging displays like those tied to “The White Lotus” collection.

“We need to be where the consumers are. But what truly sets us apart, and is the focus for us, is our retail spaces. Back in the day, you needed retail to sell. But right now, retail is not about conversions,” he said. “In 2025, you’re gonna see new boutique styles and new services being developed.”