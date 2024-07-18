Exclusive: Estée Lauder is betting on the business of sleep with new night launches

There are few things money can’t buy these days, but perhaps none more valuable than a full eight hours of sleep. Estée Lauder is hoping to offer the next best thing.

“Sleep is a luxury these days,” said Jennifer Palmer, svp of global skin care marketing and product development at Estée Lauder. The beauty giant will release two night creams this summer based on new research on the skin’s behavior at night.

Using research done in-house by Estée Lauder’s R&D team on how the skin’s natural production of collagen peaks at night, the company developed the patented CollaNight-8, an ingredient that forms the basis of the new Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme. Estée Lauder will also launch the Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment, using a proprietary energy-boosting Adenosine Triphosphate technology.

“We want to be the leaders and the experts in all things night,” said Palmer. “We want to have all the solutions that our consumer seeks.”

The new launches build on Estée Lauder’s 40 years of research on skin’s behavior at night, going back to the launch of its Advanced Night Repair Serum in 1982, Palmer said. But they also play into consumers’ increasing willingness to invest in their nocturnal well-being.

The market for sleep-enhancing products, like temperature-controlling devices, dietary supplements and sleep-tracking apps, is estimated to be worth close to $300 billion. Oura Health, the Finnish company behind the sleep-tracking Oura Ring, entered Amazon earlier this year after selling more than 1 million rings and receiving a valuation of $2.55 billion.

“Sleep is emerging as a crucial focus in health and wellness, with Gen Z and young millennials prioritizing early bedtimes and tracking sleep quality,” added Justin Boxford, global brand president at Estée Lauder. And that opens an opportunity for the beauty industry to connect with sleep-conscious consumers. According to research conducted by Estée Lauder with Case Western University, chronic poor sleep can lead to increased signs of aging in the skin.

“Most people don’t know the direct link between poor sleep and their skin. So that’s where we want to educate,” Palmer added.

Nighttime rituals also offer a window to cater to consumers who are increasingly accustomed to elaborate pre-bedtime routines. On TikTok, users have taken to sharing their nighttime rituals not only including multi-step skin-care routines but also trending products like mouth tape and padded eye masks. “Consumers are spending more time at night, and they’re using more steps at night, and so it’s a special time from a consumer behavior perspective,” said Palmer.

The two launches will be available globally, though Palmer said Asian customers may be more open to adding steps to their nighttime routines than Western consumers. According to The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, its skin-care net sales increased globally by 9%, including growth for the Estée Lauder brand specifically resulting from the Advanced Night Repair and Revitalizing Supreme product franchises.

The Advanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment launched in the U.S. this month where it retails for $98, and it will roll out globally throughout the year. The Revitalizing Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme will be available in the U.S. on August 1 following its initial launch in Asia, with prices starting at $120.

The products are no replacement for a good night’s sleep when it comes to overall health benefits, Palmer noted. But Estée Lauder hopes it can, at least, counteract the outward effects of poor sleep.

“If you’re up all night, that means you might not feel your best,” she said. “But we want you to look your best.”