Inside Cassandra Grey’s 2025 plans for Violet Grey

In September, Cassandra Grey reacquired Violet Grey, the Los Angeles-based online and better known physical store beauty retailer she founded in 2012. With private equity investor Sherif Guirgis — previously of Lion Capital, Apollo Global Management and Main Street Advisors — she bought back the business, which she sold to Farfetch in 2022. With the deal, Farfetch entered the $446 billion global beauty market, gaining access to Grey’s curated product selection, editorial content and engaged community.

Following the acquisition by Farfetch, Grey continued her involvement in Violet Grey as a company chair and took on a role as Farfetch’s global beauty advisor. She also co-founded the beauty division within Farfetch-owned New Guards Group, a brand incubator designed to support and scale emerging brands. However, in 2023, Farfetch closed its beauty marketplace, casting uncertainty over Violet Grey’s future within the group. Meanwhile, in 2024, Net-a-Porter announced it will transition its beauty business from a wholesale model to an affiliate model in the following year, signaling sales troubles.