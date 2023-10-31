Beauty & Wellness Briefing: Why Canopy is betting on scented shower experiences to drive growth

This week, I break down the latest collaboration from home and beauty appliance brand Canopy, which partnered with the By Rosie Jane fragrance brand on its first showerhead scent.

Canopy, the home and beauty appliance brand, wants to uplift your shower routine with its first scent collaboration.

Following the 3-year-old brand’s filtered showerhead launch in August, Canopy has partnered with fragrance brand By Josie Jane on a trio of scents to further elevate its position as a premium product. This is Canopy’s first-ever partnership since the launch and the first product collaboration for By Rosie Jane.

It is a significant collab for By Rosie Jane as it marks a brand expansion outside of fine fragrance. By Rosie Jane first launched in 2012 and debuted body care in 2021. It’s sold at Sephora, Thirteen Lune, Nordstrom and Anthropologie. The Canopy collaboration will only be sold via Canopy’s e-commerce site. The showerhead, which retails à la carte for $150, comes with a felt diffuser that requires 15 drops of fragrance. The By Rosie Jane collab is available via a discounted filter and scent subscription for $40 every 90 days.

The Canopy team contacted By Rosie Jane to explore collaboration opportunities. There was no financial exchange between the two companies and no revenue share is planned, said Rosie Jane Johnston, founder and CEO of By Rosie Jane. Canopy already launches scent collaborations for its humidifier quarterly, which is also the plan for the filtered showerhead.

Social coverage of shower routines has steadily risen to rival beauty cabinets and #Shelfies over the last three years. The hashtag #EverythingShower, linked to videos of people detailing their elaborate and sophisticated shower products and routines, has over 428 million views on TikTok.

When Canopy released its filtered showerhead, it was just as others were getting into the space with their own versions. Hai, Sprig, ReFa and Jolie Skin Co. launched theirs starting in late 2022. According to Canopy, over 70% of filtered showerhead customers are new customers to the brand. It already has a robust collaboration strategy for its humidifier product, which has helped fuel sales growth, said Justin Seidenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Canopy. Partners have included personal care brand Curie, influencer and podcaster Lauryn Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential, and hair-care brand Prose.

“Our growth is driven by getting Canopy in front of new audiences through brand partnerships. It’s also been an effective tool for establishing brand equity with new categories and audiences,” said Seidenfeld.

In the case of By Rosie Jane, the “casual fragrance” brand is known for some of its more irreverent body care products with scents called “Wake the F*ck Up” and “Calm the F*ck Down,” said Johnston. By Rosie Jane plans to launch a “Chill the F*ck Out” body-care scent on Nov. 7. The three scents created for Canopy are simplified to “Wake,” “Calm” and “Chill.” Johnston said body care accounts for 20% of brand sales and that the brand has a broad customer demographic ranging in age from 25-55.

“I wanted [our launch into body care] to be strategic, with a different set of fragrances and a completely different experience,” she said. “Fragrance has moved front and center for many people because they are considered mood enhances.”

By Rosie Jane is ranked No. 2,297 in Inc. magazine‘s 2023 Inc. 5000, which lists the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies. The company experienced 240% revenue growth in the three years leading up to 2023.

As for Canopy, the brand shared that its filtered showerhead experienced 200% sales growth between the second and third quarters in its non-direct channels. Canopy retail partnerships include Sephora.com, Babylist, The Container Store and Amazon. Overall, the brand expects a 50% year-over-year growth in revenue for 2023 and has already experienced a 60% increase in active subscribers year-over-year.

Canopy has an existing mix of paid and unpaid media for its humidifier that the showerhead has also relied on. Eric Neher, CMO of Canopy, said paid social has been particularly strong for the showerhead because it is the best medium to explain the showerhead’s benefits. One narrative that has proven well is that by “trading up” to the filtered showerhead, users are elevating their shower routine and treating themselves during that time.

Paid and unpaid social posts through Meta ads and several dozen unpaid influencers will be the marketing focus for the scent collaboration, as well — and predominantly via Instagram. Canopy also employed celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engleman and hair colorist Jenna Perry for paid social content. Canopy teased the partnership through email, SMS text messages and its own social channels.

“Our consumers are interested in seeing scents across different partner brand categories. It sounds quite simple, but it has been a [big] learning for us that the best scents are the ones that excite our consumers,” said Neher.

