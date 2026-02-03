Beauty Briefing: ‘The fragrance consumer is experimental as ever’: Why Snif is going ‘even weirder’ with its latest Ulta launch

This week, I checked in on the fragrance brand Snif’s launch of pizza- and Swedish-candy-inspired scents at Ulta. Additionally, Supergoop CEO Melis del Rey makes her first C-suite hire, and Live Tinted receives new investment.

Why Snif is bringing pizza- and Swedish-inspired candy fragrances to Ulta Beauty

When Bryan Edwards and Phil Riportella launched Snif in 2020, gourmand fragrances were largely synonymous with traditional sugary vanilla scents. But by 2026, gourmands have become fragrance’s most dynamic category, including not just classic sweet smells but also experimental and savory notes like milk, pistachio, tomato and butter.

And off-beat gourmands are in demand enough to get a front-and-center placement at as mainstream of a retailer as Ulta Beauty. On Monday, Snif launched its experimental, gourmand-heavy “Secret Menu” collection at Ulta.

“The fragrance consumer — and, specifically, the Ulta consumer — is as experimental as they’ve ever been,” said Snif co-founder and CEO Bryan Edwards. “The concept of a signature scent that operates only within these old, traditional olfactive categories is gone.”

Four of the six Secret Menu fragrances, including a cola-inspired scent and the best-selling Crumb Couture, are available in all 1,400 Ulta doors, while the gasoline-adjacent Dead Dinosaur and pizza-inspired Slice Shop scents are online exclusives. Snif expects the Swedish-candy-inspired Swede Tooth to be the best-selling Secret Menu scent at Ulta.

Snif is projecting it will reach 200% year-over-year growth in retail sales in 2026, bolstered largely by its expanded presence at Ulta, its exclusive retail partner for fine fragrance sinc 2023. The brand’s candles and laundry detergent are also sold on Amazon. Snif expects the Secret Menu collection to comprise around 20% of its total revenue this year.

“Ulta is doubling down on Snif as a brand. And we are tripling down on Ulta as our partner,” said Edwards. “A front-of-store table is incredible exposure, especially during the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. That’s just a testament to [the fact] that they’re making the space for us to be able to show up in really interesting ways.”

Snif first launched the Secret Menu collection with Dead Dinosaur in 2022 as a sort of “Easter egg” for engaged consumers, available only through hidden links on its website. But the line’s continued success — the croissant-inspired Crumb Couture, launched in 2023, is now Snif’s best-selling scent — led the brand to make it available for in-store discovery at Ulta.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bryan said Snif will continue to expand into gourmand. The Ulta consumer has already shown an appetite for the category, with Snif’s pancake-inspired Hot Cakes being its best-selling fragrance at the retailer in 2025. Edwards said the brand will lean into nostalgia with a gourmand scent kit in April that calls to mind “Saturday morning cartoons.”

But with the expanded fragrance appetite also comes expanded competition for novel foodie smells.

“With the velocity and the pace of new fragrances and, honestly, new brands that are coming out, we have to be either at the peak [of the fragrance boom] or close to it. And there’s a race to the bottom on new scents. There are only so many croissants or mangoes you can make,” said Edwards. “So we feel like we have the license to go even weirder. And that’s what we’re going to experiment with here.”

Fragrance fans may be willing to experiment on a coca-cola or butter perfume one time, but turning new consumers into repeat customers is another matter. Edwards said Snif’s repeat purchase rate across the brand was above 50% in 2025 — even if those consumers aren’t repurchasing the same scent.

“Some of our hero scents do have very high repeat into the same scent over and over,” said Edwards. “But part of the value prop for Snif is that we lean into newness. We offer the opportunity to repeat with something new and that the customer hasn’t smelled before. And we count that as just as much of a win as buying into the same scent.”

Executive moves:

Supergoop named Lauren Weinberg chief marketing officer. Weinberg was most recently chief marketing officer of Peloton and has also held roles at Square and Yahoo. Weinberg marks the first C-suite hire made under new CEO Melis del Rey.

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois has left her role as svp and global gm at MAC. Moudachirou-Rébois joined The Estée Lauder Companies-owned makeup brand in 2024.



Samantha Wilson was promoted to chief brand and communications officer at Victoria Beckham Beauty. Wilson joined the brand as vp of global brand and communications in 2025 after four years at Westman Atelier.

Elemis co-founder and chief product and sustainability officer Oriele Frank has left the brand. The British skin-care brand was acquired by L’Occitane Group in 2024.

News to know:

Live Tinted receives backing from Curate Capital and L’Oréal. The skin-care-first makeup brand, which raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2023, did not disclose the terms of the deal.

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Kevin Warsh, husband to cosmetics heir Jane Lauder, as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Lauder is the granddaughter of cosmetics magnate Estée Lauder and daughter of Ronald Lauder, the latter of whom has encouraged Trump to acquire Greenland.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme launched a limited-edition gummy vitamin in collaboration with Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics. The Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics Skin Glaze Gummies launched at Ulta Beauty in tandem with a Pomegranate Lip Butter from Kylie Cosmetics.

In the headlines:

Regulating your nervous system is so hot right now. Can department stores ever be fun again? A new challenger is taking on Sephora in its biggest market. The great travel retail divestment: Why LVMH is quietly winding down DFS.

Listen in:

AS Beauty CEO and founder and former CEO of E.l.f. Cosmetics Joey Shamah joins the Glossy Beauty Podcast to talk shuttering CoverFX and Mally Beauty (for now) and the warning signs a brand is going under.

