This week, I checked in on the beauty brands making a stop at planet Arrakis with the third installment of the “Dune” franchise arriving in theaters. Additionally, TikTok Shop pilots a paid membership tier, and Amouage posts yet another quarter of double-digit growth.

As “Dune: Part Three” gears up for theatrical release, beauty brands are rolling out the collabs.

“Dune: Part Three” is still over a month from hitting theaters. But the third installment in the sci-fi franchise is already generating ticket sales — and inspiring beauty brands to tap into the excitement.

On Friday, Cerave was announced as the “official moisturizer of Arrakis,” the fictional spice-laden planet whose valuable resources set the stage for the central conflict in the “Dune” franchise. But the L’Oréal-owned brand wasn’t the first beauty brand to join in on the Dune craze: In November, press-on nail line Glamnetic revealed a nine-piece collection inspired by “Dune.”

“It’s become basically my favorite movie. I just felt like the way the director painted the world of ‘Dune’ was just so encapsulating,” said Ann McFerran, founder and CEO of Glamnetic.

Box office hits like “Barbie” and “The Devil Wears Prada 2” opened the door for branded movie collabs with companies from Tweezerman to Airbnb looking to cash in on hype. But while those movies offered runway for more obvious beauty partnerships with their glamorous central characters, brands are now asking if the more serious, sci-fi “Dune” landscape can translate into makeup and skin-care sales.

“It’s like when ‘Wicked’ came out and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, Wicked collabs.” And then ‘Barbie.’ I feel like ‘Dune’ is like that for this year,” said McFerran. “But it has an edgy androgynous vibe to it that nothing else has had, so it appeals to multiple audiences.”

But the world of “Dune” has not always been a surefire hit. The 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, directed by David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan, was a critical and commercial flop, although it has since developed a cult following.

The beloved 1965 sci-fi novel found a new audience when director Denis Villeneuve adapted “Dune” for the big screen in 2021. Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the film garnered $411 million in box office sales and 10 Academy Award nominations. “Dune: Part Two” hit theaters in 2024 and reached even higher critical mass, grossing $715 million and earning a second Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The third installment has already generated $10 million in pre-sales and is expected to break $100 million its opening weekend.

Glamnetic is no stranger to working with established IP, having previously launched collabs with mega franchises like “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.” But even with two successful films under its belt, “Dune” was a relatively unproven entity when it came to translating film hype into product sales.

“I was told ‘Dune’ is maybe not as popular as ‘Star Wars,’ not as popular as maybe like ‘Harry Potter’ and other franchises that we’ve partnered with in the past,” said McFerran. “Initially, we actually had a little bit of a tough time getting Ulta to approve it because they were just like, ‘I don’t know if Dune will do well with Ulta.’”

The collab features nine nail designs that nod to characters and landscapes in the “Dune” franchise, like a bejeweled set inspired by Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, or a white-and-metallic motif inspired by the climactic knife fight between Timothée Chalamet’s and Austin Butler’s characters. For the collab, Glamnetic refashioned its remover to look like the shimmery blue “Water of Life” in the “Dune” universe and will host a “Dune”-themed event in Los Angeles ahead of the film’s release.

The richly detailed science fiction world of “Dune” is part of what makes it both an appealing and novel franchise partner for a beauty brand.

“Franchises like Dune offer brands an opportunity to tap into an established entertainment universe with a highly engaged fanbase, while reaching audiences who may not traditionally engage with beauty content,” said Emily Larsen, social strategy director at creative agency Movers+Shakers. “Sci-fi is particularly exciting because it opens up an entirely new creative playground for beauty. From futuristic aesthetics and otherworldly looks to immersive storytelling, the genre gives brands permission to push beyond traditional beauty marketing and connect their products to entertainment in unexpected ways.”

“Dune” may be young compared to other major franchises, but it’s certainly not lacking in star power. In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, “Dune” also features young stars like Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy and Austin Butler; “Part Three” will welcome the newly-announced James Bond, Robert Pattinson. Those glamorous stars, coupled with acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, have helped the new “Dune” world inspire fashion brands and generate numerous viral red-carpet looks.

“[Brands] are realizing how much of a halo effect this can create,” said McFerran. “[‘Dune’] almost feels like borderline luxury just because of the aesthetic behind the film.”

With “Dune: Part Three” arriving in theaters on December 18, more brand partnerships may well hit stores in the coming weeks. Whether or not those collabs can excite or alienate fans remains to be seen.

“I think what happens a lot now with collabs is what I call ‘slap a label’ collabs,” said Kevin Gould, co-founder of Glamnetic. “And I think that doesn’t work well anymore. That’s what I do think is crowded in the marketplace. … I think you need to do things like this where you’re building the world out and really putting the time and attention into it to make it shine.”

Executive moves:

Symrise announces Martin Huber as its next chief financial officer, effective April 2027. Huber will replace Olaf Klinger in the role at the German fragrance and flavor company. He joins from Nestlé, where he held financial roles in leadership.

Justin Boxford joins Capri Holdings as CEO. Boxford recently departed the Estée Lauder Companies after 20 years at the cosmetics giant. He will succeed John Idol in January as CEO of Capri Holdings, which owns brands such as Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.

RoC names Dr. Angela Lamb as chief dermatologist. In the newly created role, Dr. Lamb will spearhead the skin-care brand’s Dermatologist Advisory Board and Longevity Council.

News to know:

Maybelline faces backlash to its reworked slogan. The cosmetics brand swapped out its “Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline” tagline, first introduced in 1991, to “Maybe. We’re born with it. Maybe. It’s Maybelline,” prompting some to question if the new slogan was written with artificial intelligence.

TikTok Shop is testing TikTok Shop Plus, a paid membership tier. For $9.99 a month, members to the paid tier can access select shopping perks like free shipping and instant refunds, similar to other e-commerce membership programs like Amazon Prime.

Amouage reports $500 million in retail sales for the first nine months of 2026. The Omani fragrance brand also reported 57% sales growth in Q3 2026, including 92% growth in the Americas.

Stat of the week:

U.S. prestige beauty sales reached $25.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2025, according to data from Circana. Mass beauty sales reached $57.4 billion in the same period, a 7% increase. Mass fragrance achieved double-digit growth, with dollar sales up 15%.

In the headlines:

The business of beauty advent calendars today. Our honest thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence’s new hair line, Mes. What’s. The deal. With Maybelline’s. New slogan.

Listen in:

In this special episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, we are taking you directly to the main stage of Glossy’s annual Beauty & Wellness Summit for a conversation between POV Beauty founder Mikayla Nogueira, POV Beauty CEO and co-founder Ani Hadjinian, and Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff.

Need a Glossy recap?

Why beauty shoppers are flocking to Trader Joe’s. Inside Maybelline’s third summer in the ‘Love Island’ villa. Wellness Briefing: Why Ulta Beauty is racing toward wearables, plus news. Brands are banking on live shopping this holiday season. Inside the race to make non-creepy smart glasses.