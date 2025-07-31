As AI changes discovery, Nyx Professional Makeup doubles down on Roblox for brand awareness

Nyx Professional Makeup is taking back-to-school to the metaverse with a full takeover of Roblox’s Bayside High, making it the first beauty brand to fully integrate into the platform’s popular virtual high school.

“This is what the future of beauty looks like: interactive, community-driven and rooted in creativity and fun,” said Yasmin Dastmalchi, gm of Nyx Professional Makeup USA.

Players can race through the Smushy Track Race inspired by the new Smushy Matte Lip Balm, pair desserts to lip balm shades in a Dessert Pairing Game, take part in a Face Glue Scavenger Hunt and attend a Makeup Class to design and vote on custom looks. Virtual free rewards like the Mochi Shoulder Pet and Gluey Backpack add to the experience.

Nyx has been experimenting with Roblox since 2023, launching its House of Nyx Professional Makeup inside iHeartLand, joining ULTAverse Halloween activations and celebrating Pride with Game Out Loud. Those early activations taught the brand how to create experiences that keep players coming back. “It’s about creating immersive experiences that people want to spend time on,” said Dastmalchi. “We want them to keep coming back, having fun, sharing those experiences. When they walk into a store or talk about the brand, this experience sits with them.”

The move comes as beauty discovery shifts from traditional social feeds to more interactive and AI-assisted spaces. AI-powered shopping agents are beginning to influence how younger consumers search for and buy products, serving as personalized guides that cut through the noise of crowded marketplaces. Brands are now looking to meet audiences in places where discovery feels more like play than search. Roblox’s scale and stickiness present one of those opportunities.

Roblox has counted more than 380 million monthly active users and over 85 million daily users in 2025, according to its reports, with average session times exceeding two and a half hours and engagement hours up 30% year over year. More than 60% of its users are under 16, but its fastest-growing segment is 17-24-year-olds, making it a natural entry point for beauty brands aiming to be part of identity-building moments as consumers form their first brand loyalties.

For Nyx, the Bayside High campaign is about awareness, not direct in-game shopping. It’s backed by what Dastmalchi called a “360-degree approach,” spanning TikTok, Meta, Roblox-owned channels and CRM outreach, along with physical activations like the Smushy Mini Mart pop-up in New York City. “We want to be where our community is, and today, that’s platforms like Roblox but also live one-on-one experiences,” Dastmalchi said.

The broader opportunity lies in how platforms like Roblox and emerging AI-driven discovery tools are reshaping how people find and interact with brands. As search becomes more conversational and curated by AI, brand discovery increasingly happens in the environments where users are already spending their time. Roblox’s 97.8 million daily average users in the first quarter of 2025, up 26% year over year, show the strength of these immersive platforms in capturing that attention.

“We’re a digitally native, social-first brand, and test-and-learn is part of our DNA,” Dastmalchi said. “Roblox is still hugely relevant for us because it’s where our consumers are, and it lets us connect with them in a way that’s creative, collaborative and fun.”

The Bayside High takeover runs through August 29, giving players the chance to explore and experiment with beauty in a way that mirrors how discovery itself is evolving: interactive, algorithmically curated and increasingly powered by AI. “I want people to play the game,” Dastmalchi said. “You’ll have fun and maybe even leave with a Mochi Shoulder Pet to show for it.”

L’Oréal, which owns Nyx under its Consumer Products Division, reported €43.48 billion ($47.06 billion) in revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2024. For the first half of 2025, it reported €22.47 billion ($24.3 billion) in revenue.

