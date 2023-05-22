search
Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event is in full swing. Here are the best deals to shop this week

By Tatiana Pile
May 22, 2023

With summer around the corner, you’ve probably started updating your beauty routine with seasonal products. Make sure that includes your hair care. Right now, during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event, you can stock up on new tools and products for a steal.

The three-week event, which started May 14 and runs through June 3, is packed with deals on some of the hottest products in the hair-care category. Similarly to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event, there are brand-new deals available each day, and the promo for each item only lasts for 24 hours. Think: discounts of up to 50%. This week, you can take save on buzzy brands including Ouai, Andrew Fitzsimmons, Conair, Chi and Biolage.

Whether you’re looking to replace a curling iron or update your wash-day products, you’ll find just the thing in our roundup of the week’s best hair-care deals.

Sexy Hair
Hair Care
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder

$19.95

Keranique
Hair Care
Hair and Scalp Supplements

$48.00

Chi
Hair Care
Wake + Fake Soothing Dry Shampoo

$19.75

Keracolor
Hair Care
Color + Clenditioner

$22.00

Wet Brush
Hair Care
Epic Professional Quick Dry

$19.99

Conair
Hair Care
InfinitiPro By Conair Performa Series Triple Barrel Multi-Styler

$59.99

Ouai
Body
Scalp & Body Scrub

$40.00

Better Not Younger
Hair Care
Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum

$49.00

Bondi Boost
Hair Care
Blowout Brush Pro

$69.99

Deva Curl
Hair Care
Supercream Rich Coconut-Infused Definer

$34.00

Andrew Fitzsimmons
Hair Care
Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray

$16.00

Deva Curl
Hair Care
Wave Marker Lightweight Moisturizing Definer

$34.00

Curlsmith
Hair Care
Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash

$26.00

Andrew Fitzsimmons
Hair Care
Fantasy Curls Nourishing Serum

$16.00

Conair
Hair Care
InfinitiPro By Conair Performa Series Ultimate Duo 2-in-1 Styler

$69.99

