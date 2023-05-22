Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event is in full swing. Here are the best deals to shop this week

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With summer around the corner, you’ve probably started updating your beauty routine with seasonal products. Make sure that includes your hair care. Right now, during Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event, you can stock up on new tools and products for a steal.