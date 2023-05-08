4 beauty brands to add to update your summer routine

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With summer fast approaching, you’ve probably started swapping out your sweaters for crop tops and your jeans for shorts. And it’s the perfect time to update your makeup and skin-care collections, too.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the summer heat, increased outdoor activities and more exposure to sunlight can be harsh on the skin. Some of the biggest summer skin problems are acne breakouts, dry skin, sunburns and melasma, the latter of which reads as brown patches.

Most of these skin-care challenges can be avoided by adding a few extra steps to your routine. Layering, hydrating and using SPF are key to maintaining healthy skin during warmer months. Exfoliating at least once a week to remove dirt and oil buildup is also important during this time of year.

“Summer is all about light, fresh makeup. However, we also need to ensure it lasts. Prepping the skin with a 2-in-1 moisturizer and primer will allow the skin to look and feel like skin,” makeup artist Carla Dyson told InStyle in a recent interview. “The fewer layers of product on the skin, the better.”

To elevate and protect your skin this summer, consider stocking up on a few Holy Grail products, including hydrating moisturizer and makeup packed with SPF. As a first step, take a look at our summertime picks below.

Tan-Luxe

For those who love a sun-kissed look, consider Tan-Luxe, a skin-care brand that takes self-tanning to the next level. Founded in 2015 by Marc Elrick, Tan-Luxe prides itself on its tanning products that are said to even the skin tone and reduce redness, all while providing a luminous glow with no streaks.

Lapcos

Lapcos is expanding the use of sheet masks to other parts of the body. In preparation for wearing skimpier summer looks, try using one of the brand’s bikini, foot or booty masks to hydrate and beautify those areas.

Jane Iredale

Looking glowy and bronzed may be the goal year-round, but in the summer, it’s natural to want to take it up a notch. Try Jane Iredale’s mineral makeup, which nourishes the skin while giving it a natural glow. The brand’s products are packed with natural ingredients your skin will love.

Shiseido

Now’s the time to stock up on skin-care products with SPF. Tried-and-true heritage brand Shiseido offers a variety of options. Not only do many of the products have sun protection, but they’re also extra hydrating to combat the dry summer heat.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.