The secret ingredient in TikTok’s sleepy girl mocktail is on sale for Prime Day

Wellness supplements have been growing in popularity, and according to experts, the industry is expected to grow to $332.51 billion by 2026. As such, wellness and beauty brands are seizing the moment by releasing an array of supplements designed to address common internal and topical needs, from skin care to gut health.

Adaptogenic beauty and wellness brand Moon Juice has seemingly cracked the code on one of the most common issues plaguing consumers: sleep. In March, TikTok user Gracie Norton (1.1 million followers) went viral for what she dubbed the “Sleepy Girl Mocktail,” which included a cocktail of ingredients that are a “match made in heaven for good sleep,” she said. The star of the show was Moon Juice’s now-viral Magnesi-Om magnesium dietary supplement.

“The only time I struggle with sleep is right at the end of my luteal phase! This is working wonders!!” Norton stated in the caption.

Since Norton’s viral video, which currently has 1.5 million views and 104,000 likes, countless others have posted their versions of the sleepy girl hack. Other ingredients in the original video include pure tart cherry juice and, to top it off, Olipop’s Lemon Lime Spritz. Some TikTokers have tweaked the additional ingredients to their liking, but the Magnesi-Om has remained the key ingredient.

It’s no surprise the mocktail has taken off, as trouble with sleep is a common issue among adults. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly one in three adults worldwide suffer from insomnia symptoms. And while Moon Juice’s Magnesi-Om cannot cure insomnia, its key ingredient, magnesium glycinate, is said to be a natural sleep aid promoting better sleep.

Now’s the time to put the mocktail to the test: Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, now called Prime’s Big Deal Days, is currently in motion, and the Moon Juice product is listed for 20% off its initial price of $42, for $33.60.

With Amazon Prime Day winding down, move fast to stock up on Moon Juice’s buzzy Magnesi-Om plus other bestsellers from the brand.

