This under-$100 Abercrombie & Fitch dress is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe

When fashion veteran and style icon Gym Tan posted a now-viral TikTok video of herself sporting the Abercrombie & Fitch Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress in July 2022, no one could have predicted the product’s popularity would last almost a year later.

The video, which now has over 290,000 likes and 1.6 million views, was in response to fellow TikTok influencer Olivia McDowell’s review of the dress. “This is my dream dress. … It is absolutely gorgeous,” McDowell said in her video posted on July 4. McDowell’s TikTok currently has over 82,000 likes and has been saved nearly 18,000 times. A little over two weeks after McDowell’s video, Tan posted hers, noting that she was influenced by McDowell.

The dress’s virality is likely largely due to how well it looks on influencers of different age demographics and with different body types, signaling that it’s flattering on everyone. Both McDowell, who is in her 20s, and Tan, who is in her 60s, gave the dress high praise for its fit, trendy style, versatility and accessible price point. Currently, the dress retails on Abercrombie’s site for $99.99.

“If you’ve been looking for the perfect dress to dress up or dress down, it’s the Strappy Corset Dress from Abercrombie,” another TikToker shared in her dress review.

The viral dress is the latest Abercrombie style that has gone viral on social media. On TikTok, the hashtag #abercrombiejeans has nearly 370 million views and #abercrombiehaul has 282 million views. Since shedding its logo in 2014 and undergoing a major rebrand, including expanding its size range and updating its product assortment, the retailer has decidedly made a comeback.

Though the original dress is currently low in stock, we have included a few styles with similar silhouettes below. Shop the all-occasion dress now, before it sells out again.

