These viral sneakers have been dubbed the ‘it’ shoe of the summer

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Though the Adidas Sambas have been spotted on countless celebrities and style icons this summer, social media and the Lyst Index have taken notice of another increasingly popular style: Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers.

On TikTok, the hashtag #onitsukatigermexico66 currently has 10.1 million views. And according to Lyst, it was the second-hottest product of Q2 2023, based on the shopping behavior of 200 million consumers. It fell right behind the Loewe Anagram tank top, which many fashion enthusiasts have paired with the shoe and denim shorts as a summer go-to outfit.

While the sneaker may be new to some, the silhouette actually dates back to 1966 when it was created for the Olympic pre-trials in Mexico City. And, if you’re a movie buff, you may have seen it in popular films like “Kill Bill, Vol. 1” and “Game of Death.” Following early interest, the style waned a bit in popularity — but it’s experienced a resurgence this summer. A-listers including Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Beiber and Addison Rae have all been spotted in the trendy shoe.

Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger’s sporty silhouette does resemble the Adidas Sambas style, which may have helped thrust the shoe into the spotlight. Many TikTok fashion creators are now calling the sneaker, which comes in an assortment of colors and retails for $120, the must-have style of the summer. The bright yellow version is currently the most popular and hardest to find in stock.

“A samba alternative you can easily cop for retail? Introducing the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66. Stay ahead of the trend and cop these instead,” TikTok user @salgadopaolo captioned in an unboxing video of the shoe.

If you’re in the market for a new “it” shoe for summer, then look no further. Shop the buzzy Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneaker in your choice color, below.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.