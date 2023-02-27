The new brows? Shop these products to get the season’s lash looks

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Eyelashes are having a moment. Last week, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted on the Prada runway sporting electric pink lashes. Meanwhile, on TikTok, lash serums and the mascara cocktailing trend, which consists of laying multiple mascaras, are going viral.

Though lashes have always been a beauty focus, recently launched trends and products have breathed new life into the category. Colored lashes and falsies are catching on, plus an abundance of products catering to different styles have come to market — it’s never been easier to get cat-eye, natural and wispy lash looks.

Take a look at our picks of the best lash enhancers below.

Mascara

Mascara is the OG lash enhancer, but many new versions have just entered the market. You can now find a formula catered to your lash goals, whether you’re looking to add length, thickness, volume or color.

Lash Serums

Mascara is great, but if you don’t already have long, thick lashes, it can be hard to achieve a look you love. Luckily, there are expert-approved lash serums that stimulate hair growth to leave lashes fuller and longer.

Falsies

If you want the lash extension look without the commitment, then false lashes, or clusters, are the perfect alternative. Different styles over different looks, from natural to dramatic — plus they can be worn anywhere from a few days to weeks, depending on your choice set. What’s more, compared to extensions, they’re less harsh on your natural lashes.

