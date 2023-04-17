Stressed out? Here are 12 products that could help

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

April is National Stress Awareness Month, a time to assess the mental and physical impacts that high levels of stress and anxiety can have on the body and mind.

Experiencing stress is common. In 2022, 55% of Americans reported feeling stressed daily. And, according to the American Institute of Stress, stress and mental health statistics in the U.S. are worsening due to the long-lasting impacts of the pandemic, rising inflation and the economy, among other issues.

The American Institute of Stree also reported that 77% of people experience stress that affects their physical health, and 73% percent of people have stress that impacts their mental health. These symptoms can look and feel like anything from chronic headaches to mood swings to a slower metabolism.

Luckily, for those who struggle with it, there are many ways to help alleviate stress. Managing stress and anxiety looks different for everyone, and historically, experts have recommended scientifically-backed methods to cope. But with Americans becoming more vocal about their experiences with stress and anxiety, many beauty and wellness brands are creating products that, according to them, help relieve or reduce feelings of stress.

From acupuncture rings to ingestibles made to balance one’s mood, take a look at our product picks that could help take the edge off. If you are experiencing extreme or debilitating stress, however, it’s always best to seek professional help first.

