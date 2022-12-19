Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best gifts for those who want to give back

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Picking out the perfect gift for a loved can be satisfying — and even more so when there’s a charitable component.
Organizations such as education company Room to Read and environment-focused 1% for the Planet Organization have partnered with retailers to boost contributions to their causes affecting society. At the same time, many major brands have created their own organizations in the name of various advocacy efforts.
Whether you’d rather donate to the fight against climate change or contribute to an organization that helps protect women’s rights around the globe, see below for sure-to-please gifts that also make an impact.
$108.00
Through Kule and Prinkshop's collaboration, the brand donates 30% of each 1973 purchase to the National Institute of Reproductive Health (NIRH).
$27.00
10% of Frères Branchiaux's profits go toward homeless shelters nationwide.
$92.00
Flamingo Estate is a member of 1% for the Planet Organization and has partnered with the National Forest Foundation. The company plants one tree for every product sold.
$32.00
Designed in partnership with Brazilian artist and illustrator Niege Borges, 100% of proceeds from Oui the People' The Green Bandana Project will be donated to the Whole Woman's Health Alliance.
As part of Bombas' one purchased, one donated program, the company donates 1 pair of socks for every pair purchased to homeless shelters across the world.
$110.00
With each purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to Room to Read and helps fund education equality worldwide.
Rare Beauty donates 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund for mental health awareness.
$120.00
With every purchase from Savannah Bee Company, you are donating to The Bee Cause Project, its nonprofit that educates children on the importance of bees.
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more holiday gifting offerings at Glossy Pop Shop here.