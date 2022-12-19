search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
Shopping

Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best gifts for those who want to give back

By Tatiana Pile
Dec 19, 2022

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Picking out the perfect gift for a loved can be satisfying — and even more so when there’s a charitable component.

Organizations such as education company Room to Read and environment-focused 1% for the Planet Organization have partnered with retailers to boost contributions to their causes affecting society. At the same time, many major brands have created their own organizations in the name of various advocacy efforts.

Whether you’d rather donate to the fight against climate change or contribute to an organization that helps protect women’s rights around the globe, see below for sure-to-please gifts that also make an impact.

Featured
The Modern Long 1973Shop Now
Kule x PrinkShop
Fashion
The Modern Long 1973

$108.00

Through Kule and Prinkshop's collaboration, the brand donates 30% of each 1973 purchase to the National Institute of Reproductive Health (NIRH).

Wakanda Forever CandleShop Now
Frères Branchiaux
Home
Wakanda Forever Candle

$27.00

10% of Frères Branchiaux's profits go toward homeless shelters nationwide.

Garden Essentials Body DuoShop Now
Flamingo Estate
Body
Garden Essentials Body Duo

$92.00

Flamingo Estate is a member of 1% for the Planet Organization and has partnered with the National Forest Foundation. The company plants one tree for every product sold.

The Green Bandana ProjectShop Now
Oui the People
Fashion
The Green Bandana Project

$32.00

Designed in partnership with Brazilian artist and illustrator Niege Borges, 100% of proceeds from Oui the People' The Green Bandana Project will be donated to the Whole Woman's Health Alliance.

Women's Lightweight Frilly Sock 4-Pack Gift BoxShop Now
Bombas
Fashion
Lightweight Frilly Sock 4-Pack Gift Box

$78.00

As part of Bombas' one purchased, one donated program, the company donates 1 pair of socks for every pair purchased to homeless shelters across the world.

Calming & Soothing Trio tatchaShop Now
Tatcha
Skin Care
Calming & Soothing Trio

$110.00

With each purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes to Room to Read and helps fund education equality worldwide.

Shop Now
Rare Beauty
Makeup
Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick

$20.00

Rare Beauty donates 1% of all sales to the Rare Impact Fund for mental health awareness.

Body Butter Gift SetShop Now
Savannah Bee Company
Body
Queen Bee Body Butter Gift Set

$120.00

With every purchase from Savannah Bee Company, you are donating to The Bee Cause Project, its nonprofit that educates children on the importance of bees.

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more holiday gifting offerings at Glossy Pop Shop here.

  • linkedin
Related reads
Latest Stories