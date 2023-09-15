My Body Care Routine: Trinny London’s Trinny Woodall breaks down her weekend body facial

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Trinny Woodall (1.2 million Instagram followers), the model, influencer, and founder and CEO of the London-based beauty brand Trinny London. Woodall is known for her unapologetic approach to embracing aging through beauty, and her 6-year-old brand has gained popularity as a result. In 2022, the company reported sales of £23.7 million ($29.4 million). Woodall uses both her personal platform and her brand’s platform to encourage people over the age of 50 to reclaim aging by adopting more preventative body- and beauty-care practices.

But Woodall hasn’t always been so self-positive. Prior to her 30s, her biggest point of contention was her acne, she said. “There was a party going on, on my face,” Woodall said. Her struggle with self-confidence during that period is partly what inspired her brand. Then, while in her 30s, she found herself dealing with IVF and infertility, and coming to terms with the fact that womanhood looks different for everyone. Her experiences with hormone treatments and pregnancies she was unable to carry to full-term led to body insecurities. It wasn’t until her 40s that she felt an internal shift and began looking after her body.

“My relationship with my body has been different over each decade, depending on how much I loved myself. When I didn’t love myself, I negated my body,” Woodall shared with Glossy.

Now, at 59 years old, she said she’s never felt better.

“I’ve learned how important it is to love yourself. Whatever my body’s going through, whether it’s the [postmenopausal] underarm sluggishness or [knock] knees, it’s part of who I am. I really nurture my body. I try and think, ‘What does it need this month?’ … Your relationship with your body [should be] strong. [You need to] look after it and give it strength — both mentally and physically — so it will look after you.”

One of the newer practices she incorporates into her weekly routine is what she calls the weekend body facial. Similar to the “everything shower,” Woodall’s body facials, which she typically does at least once a week, on Sundays, are a time when she can decompress and give her body a little extra TLC. Unlike TikTok-buzzy body-care methods, however, Woodall focuses more on body tools than body care products, with her favorites being her hands.

“On Sunday morning, I get in the shower and I’ll use … my exfoliating gloves with our Better Off PHA/AHA cleanser. It polishes my skin with liquid exfoliation, as opposed to manual exfoliation, because I realized I need to treat my body the same way [as my face]. I get out of the shower, and then I take our AHA Reveal Yourself exfoliant and I put it all over my body. Then I’ll [top it off] with Bounce Back, which is our face moisturizer. I love how good it makes my skin feel,” said Woodall.

There are a few additional products that Woodall relies on to achieve her mature glow. One is La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Balm. “It’s one of the best. I found it first in a French pharmacy,” she said. She often also uses Beat the Blues Body Oil from Ilapothecary after her shower. “I rub it up and down my legs, and I do this technique that I was taught by a woman named Katie Brindle who does something called the Hayo’u method,” she said.

“It’s very important for me to exfoliate and nourish at least once a week,” she said.

The last part of her routine includes focusing on her ankles and feet. “I get an exfoliant and I massage with lots of cream on my feet — because when you look down and you feel you have dry and haggard feet, you can feel dry and haggard [mentally].”

