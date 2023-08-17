My Body Care Routine: Meredith Duxbury’s secret body oil hack

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Meredith Duxbury (18.6 million TikTok followers), an online personality and content creator. Duxbury skyrocketed to TikTok fame during the pandemic due to her beauty expertise and unique approach to beauty. Now, she has collaborations with beauty brand Morhpe and eyewear brand Dime Optics. But even in her rise to social media stardom, she’s made sure to be as transparent and honest as possible on her platform, she said.

Duxbury has always been a beauty enthusiast. As someone who has long struggled with eczema and dry skin, beauty and skin care have been important to her for as long as she can remember. Duxbury said her first memory of body care was the Aveeno oatmeal Soothing Bath Treatments her mother would prepare for her, which she followed up with a healthy amount of Aquaphor Healing Ointment to soothe her irritated skin.

Duxbury’s interest in sharing her beauty and skin-care tips eventually led her to the internet. She got her start on YouTube in middle school, but it wasn’t until she took her talents to TikTok that she really began seeing traction.

Today, Duxbury shared that she loves using Native’s body washes. Plus, she said, she’s found a hack that makes her legs look freshly shaven all the time.

“I pay so much attention to my face and that routine because I’m always on camera. Sometimes I forget about the rest [of my body], but it’s so important,” Duxbury said. “I’m obsessed with the Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil. It’s really great for me personally, because I don’t always shave my legs. When I’m in a pinch, I just throw on the body oil, and it makes them look so glowy, glistening and amazing. That’s my little hack, because it can transform your legs in five seconds.”

When she does have the time, Duxbury goes all in on skin care. Because her now-viral foundation technique requires a lot of product, she has to make sure her skin is well cared for underneath. From her scalp to her décolletage, Duxbury ensures every inch is given the proper care and products it needs to thrive. Currently, her go-to products are Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream and Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Body Cream. And with the summer season slowly winding down, she’s added Sunday Riley’s Ice Ceramide Moisturizer into the mix to get ahead of the drying winter weather.

Though Duxbury’s routine is what some would consider elaborate, she emphasized the importance of ultimately doing what’s best for one’s own body.

“I always stress this, but it’s important to not feel like you need every single product in the world and a million-step skin-care routine. Just focus on what your body needs … and reach for products that are going to help those issues,” Duxbury said.

