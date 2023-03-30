My Body Care Routine: Juna’s Taylor Lamb and Jewel Zimmer on prioritizing mind, body and sleep

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Taylor Lamb and Jewel Zimmer, co-founders of 4-year-old Juna, a non-pharmaceutical wellness brand committed to optimizing women’s mind, body, mood and sleep with plant-powered products. Through Juna, Lamb and Zimmer advocate for women to show up as their best, and healthiest, selves.

Navigating motherhood and the workforce is no easy feat, but one that Taylor Lamb and Jewel Zimmerman have nearly mastered. Coming from two fast-paced industries — fine dining and marketing — Lamb and Zimmerman quickly realized how hard it can be for women to juggle getting a proper night’s rest, excelling at work and having a thriving personal life. The duo was looking for relief from the stress of balancing it all and didn’t want to turn to prescriptions or pharmaceutical options, which ultimately led them to create their wellness brand, Juna. At Juna, the co-founders are prioritizing the preservation of women’s minds and bodies through organic supplements and topical solutions.

“When [Jewel and I] started our journey into motherhood, we realized we have to take care of ourselves in order to be there for others, including our children,” Lamb told Glossy. “That’s the root of why we started Juna, because we knew there had to be [organic] solutions to the symptoms we were experiencing, like insomnia, stress and skin issues.”

According to the Mental Health Foundation, women in full-time employment are nearly twice as likely to have a common mental health problem, compared to full-time-employed men (19.8% vs. 10.9%). Those mental health issues can range from depression, generalized anxiety disorder and PTSD. Harvard Business Review also reports that women in the workplace are more prone to struggling with eating disorders due to workplace stress and inequalities.

For Lamb and Zimmer, these statistics are far from surprising. As mothers and founders, both women have experienced symptoms of poor mental health due to being unable to prioritize their body-care rituals. However, throughout the process of building the Juna community, Zimmer and Lamb began to understand the importance of taking time for yourself and your body care.

“Depending where [women] are in their lives, and what we have going on, our daily wellness rituals and routines look a little bit different,” Zimmer shared with Glossy. “Women everywhere are trying to do everything all the time, from working in these fast-paced careers to then coming home and being a mother, and multitasking all those things. For me, [taking time out to accommodate my] routines and rituals have been a really important part of my life to ground me.”

While the duo has adopted many routines and rituals throughout the years, both say sleep, self-care treatments and supplements have been the biggest forms of relief for their bodies and mental health. Through thorough first-hand and scientific research, the pair created a full collection of products to help other women overcome similar setbacks. One of their hero products, the Nightcap Sleep Gummies, which retails for $42, is scientifically backed to help improve your sleep, according to the brand’s website. Juna is launching a new product next month dubbed Detox Digestive Enzymes, which targets gut health. You can join the waitlist to get notified when it’s released.

If there’s one thing that Lamb and Zimmer hope people take away from their brand and personal experiences with their bodies and mental health, it’s that creating a healthy internal ecosystem is crucial to your overall well-being. From getting at least seven hours of sleep to meditating and taking supplements, everything you do to improve your body and mind’s state of health is important.

“The body is an interconnected system. All these systems are woven together and work synergistically together,” Zimmer said. “Your endocrine system is your system of hormones, … and these hormones communicate with your digestive system and your nervous system. It’s important that if you’re struggling with either sleep, digestion or mood that you work toward optimizing that. … Because when you feel good, your mood is better”

Read on for more highlights from the conversation.

Lamb and Zimmer’s full body-care routines

Lamb: “As a mother of two young ones, my wellness journey and routine can be a bit of a roller coaster. On the days that I feel like I’m at the top, I usually have gotten some sort of exercise. I also love the infrared sauna for a [form] of self-care, and then I also give myself B12 shots once or twice a week. Some days, the best I can do is try to get a good night’s sleep in and maybe a shower or bubble bath. … I do start every morning with my detox drops in my water, as does Jewel. I have a pretty extensive supplement protocol right now. Mine is really focused on longevity. And for the skin, I love vitamin C. I use that every morning on my face.”

Zimmer: “[My body care routine through the years] has undergone an evolution. It’s been different, but physical exercise, yoga and meditation have been non-negotiables. I’ve been doing yoga since I was 18 and meditation for at least 10 years. They are extremely helpful for me to bridge the day between work and home, especially meditation. It absolutely helps me move from my work mindset to my home mindset and helps me be more present. I also take supplements every day. I can’t even think of a time when I didn’t take seupplements, even as a child. And those supplements definitely change daily, depending on how I’m feeling. … Taylor mentioned the infrared saunas. I like those, as well. I’m also very into cold plunges and breathwork right now, to help invigorate and stimulate the body.”

Shop Taylor Lamb’s and Jewel Zimmmer’s Holy Grail products below.

Plus, shop some top-rated supplements below.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.