My Body Care Routine: Inside Curie founder Sarah Moret’s armpit detox routine

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Sarah Moret, CEO and founder of body-care brand Curie. Since appearing on “Shark Tank” in September 2022, Moret has worked to carve out a niche space within body care with products catered to armpits. In August, the brand announced an exclusive retail partnership with Walmart through which its products are now selling in more than 4,300 stores and on Walmart.com.

Like many people, Moret said, she picked up her first body-care habits, which were simple and classic, from her parents.

“I remember my mom using Olay and all of the creams, moisturizers and facewashes from some of the legacy brands. She also used Clinique a lot, and I kind of just adopted her routine,” Moret said.

It wasn’t until later in life, when Moret did more research and discovery, that her body-care routine changed. As someone with very sensitive skin, using fragrance-free, “clean” formulas was a top priority. However, she often ran into issues when it came to finding body wash and deodorant that fit the bill.

Those obstacles are what eventually led Moret to create Curie. In 2018, she launched the brand with a focus on armpit care and a determination to open up the conversation about armpits.

With Moret building her brand while maintaining an active personal life, her current body care routine is as simple as when she was a child, she said. But now, it’s more elevated, in terms of the products and tools she uses.

“I’m a big bath person. I just love being in water, and taking a bath is something that relaxes me. I take baths more often than I take showers,” she said. Her bath routine consists of three products: Epson salt, Curie’s Whipped Body Wash and Shave Cream, and a loofah to exfoliate. Once out of the shower, Moret uses LaRoche’s Lipikar Intense Repair Body Lotion as her base moisturizer and layers it with Curie’s Body Oil.

To top it off, she uses Coola’s Mineral Face Sunscreen Sheer Matte Lotion. “I love and swear by Coola. They have a body and a face moisturizer that’s sheer and absorbs [unwanted oils].”

When it comes to her armpits, Moret relies on her tried-and-true detox routine.

“I am constantly showing off my armpits, so I do have an armpit routine,” she said. “I use Curie’s Armpit Detox Mask once a week. It basically does the exact same thing a clay mask does for your face but for your pits. It draws out product buildup and helps draw out aluminum if you’re making the transition to aluminum-free. It also clarifies and keeps the skin on your underarms looking and smelling good. … And it helps my deodorant work better. Then I use our Deodorant Stick daily in the morning — and the Deodorant Spray is great for on the go.”

