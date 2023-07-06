My Body Care Routine: Hannah Godwin swears by these ‘game-changing’ pre-wedding beauty rituals

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Hannah Godwin, a beauty and lifestyle influencer and former ‘Bachelor’ contestant. With 1.5 million Instagram followers, Godwin uses her social platform to encourage body positivity and prioritizes being transparent about her lifestyle and beauty habits.

Managing social media fame isn’t easy. Hannah Godwin, however, takes the job in stride.

Goodwin first grabbed national attention when she appeared on season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019. Though she didn’t win the guy, she did win over the hearts of thousands of viewers for her transparency and infectious personality. Since her time on the show, she went on to appear in “The Bachelor” spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise,” where she met her soon-to-be husband Dylan Barbour.

Now a full-time influencer, Godwin said the expectation of always being “on” can be overwhelming, especially as she prepares for her wedding later this year. However, she’s learning to set boundaries and do what feels most comfortable for her, she said. As part of her wedding prep, Godwin said, she’s integrated many new beauty, wellness and fitness habits into her daily routine. And she’s been having fun creating content around them.

“I thrive in a nice bubble bath, and I have been liking lymphatic drainage massages. They feel so good, and I can also tell the difference [they make in] my skin and my face,” Godwin told Glossy. “I’ve also been into whitening my teeth with the Colgate Optic White LED Whitening Kit — it has been a game-changer. And I just love getting steps in [throughout the day] and putting a little collagen in my water. [It’s really about] doing the little things.”

When it comes to beauty, Godwin has been focusing on her eyelashes, skin and hair care ahead of the big day to ensure she’s photo-ready. “I’ve been using eyelash serums, making sure my lips are nice and moisturized and using hair masks so I can have shiny hair,” she said. Her current go-to beauty products are the Advanced Génifique Serum from Lancome, Aquaphor’s Lip Repair and a shiny hair mask from Kérastase. On her actual wedding day, Godwin said, she plans to use Lumify’s Redness Reliever Eye Drops to look awake and bright.

Godwin has remained consistent with her pre-wedding beauty routine, but she noted that brides-to-be should remember to relax and do whatever’s best for them. “[On] social media, you can get in the spot of like, ‘I need to look the best in every [wedding] photo,’ and that’s not realistic, nor should it be. You lose a lot of the fun parts of planning a wedding [with that mindset]. I’ll go and have a glass of wine if I want. It’s fine. Whatever works for you is fine,” she said.

