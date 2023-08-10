My Body Care Routine: For Ashley Tisdale, oral care gets priority

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Ashley Tisdale, the actress, TV producer and founder of community-based wellness and lifestyle platform Frenshe. In 2020, Tisdale expanded her brand and launched Being Frenshe, a clean beauty line exclusively sold at Target. Tisdale has been in the public eye for decades, but now well into her adult years, she is using her platform to encourage and help her audience to live balanced, non-toxic lifestyles that prioritize a clean approach to beauty and wellness.

Since launching Frenshe, Tisdale said her transition into the beauty and wellness space reignited her passion for advocating for self-love.

“I’m a mom … and I’ve definitely struggled with my body since having a baby. … I had to decide that I needed to start giving love to my body,” Tisdale told Glossy.

One of Tisdale’s newfound self-love rituals is increased oral care.

“For me, brushing my teeth in the morning and night is so important. It’s the same as washing my face; I can’t end the day without doing either. I know sometimes people skip on those things, … and I’m like, ‘No, no. You have to stay on top of this, because you will see the effects if you don’t,'” said Tisdale. “The breath is something that’s important to me, and I’ve been through a journey with my teeth.”

The star said that it’s all too common for those working in Hollywood to have veneers or dentures. But, due to her oral routine, she’s been able to keep her natural teeth. She added that her trusted toothpaste brand is Colgate, particularly the Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release toothpaste, which happens to be sugar-free. “I’ve been a fan forever,” Tisdale said. In fact, she recently partnered with the brand to launch the Totally Honest campaign promoting oral care and visiting the dentist. As part of the collaboration, Colgate and Tisdale had a pop-up booth at Flatiron Plaza in New York City on August 8-9. At the booth, visitors were invited to relieve some anxiety by “coming clean” to Tisdale about the fibs they’ve told their dentist.

In addition to brushing her teeth every morning and night, Tisdale recently added nightly tongue scraping. According to her, it feels like a detoxifying ritual as it cleanses your mouth of the germs of the day. She also flosses daily — when she remembers, she said.

Outside of her oral routine, Tisdale focuses on skin care. Immediately after brushing her teeth in the morning, she goes into her skin-care routine, which includes products from her Being Frenshe line, as well as Rhode’s Glazing Milk, Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm and Kosas’s The Big Clean Mascara. And at night, she uses Virtue’s hydrating hair mask when her hair and scalp need a little extra moisture.

“You have to give love to yourself, even if it’s [as simple] just putting on lotion. [There are so many] of those tiny moments when we forget to be kind and grateful for our bodies. Just sending love and gratitude to our bodies goes a long way,” Tisdale said.

