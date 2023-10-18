My Body Care Routine: Bread’s Maeva Heim on her simple, effective body- and hair-care routines

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Maeva Heim, founder of Bread Beauty Supply, a hair-care brand aimed at simplifying hair maintenance for consumers with kinky and curly hair types. Since launching Bread in July 2020, the brand has been picked up by Sephora. And in July of this year, it announced an undisclosed seed funding round. Heim continues to use her successful hair-care brand to promote the beauty of diverse hair types and dispell the myth that textured hair is more difficult to care for.

Heim grew up with West African and French parents and recalled how both cultures impacted her approach to hair- and body care.

“My mom is from West Africa, and we used to travel back to the Ivory Coast quite a bit when I was growing up. That definitely influenced [my body care routine]. I still use an African exfoliating net, and it wasn’t until later in life that I realized that religiously slathering myself in moisturizer after a shower wasn’t necessarily common practice. I just thought everybody had to do that,” she said. “We would also travel to France to visit my dad’s family, and I became engrossed in the French pharmacy when I was a teen.”

These days, Heim has continued the practice of keeping her routines simple. “There’s so much power and effectiveness in simplicity. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the [product] formulas are simple. It means that the routine and the philosophy behind the formulas and the products are simple,” Heim said.

When it comes to her hair, Heim relies on what she described as a “lazy girl styling routine.” Since transitioning from relaxed back to her natural hair texture, she’s learned that her hair is healthier when it’s manipulated less. As such, her hair routine is simple: “I jump out of the shower and put some Bread Hair-Gel in [my hair]. Then, I’ll put my hair up in a non-tension bun. In the middle of the week, I’ll also add some Hair-Oil to my hair.”

While also uncomplicated, Heim’s body-care routine includes a few more products and steps. “I interchange between two different types of body wash. I like the Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Wash. And a really interesting one that I like to use, which I’m pretty sure is actually meant for your face, is the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser. More recently, I’ve been getting into scrubs. … I’ve been using Tree Hut body scrubs. And then for body creams, I tend to interchange between high and low. I use the Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion, which is a really great, easy and affordable body lotion. I like to really slather myself, so I very much enjoy that. I also like to go between the Nécessaire Body Lotion and the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. If I use a body oil, it will be the Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil, and that’s pretty much it,” she said.

“Showering, in general, is such a simple but effective tool for me to feel clarity and to help with my mental health — because it’s pretty much the only time during my day where I’m not listening to anything other than myself,” she said.

