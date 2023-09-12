My Body Care Routine: Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. on how he prepped his mind and body for the season

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with NFL Wide Receiver and wellness influencer Odell Beckham Jr., aka OBJ. While OBJ is known for his impressive athletic abilities, the professional athlete has recently begun foraying into the wellness space, primarily through fitness and oral care. That includes partnering with oral care brand Moon to launch The Elevated Collection, consisting of an electric toothbrush and whitening toothpaste, on August 29.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to align myself with things that are more specific to me,” Beckham told Glossy. That includes prioritizing his overall health and wellness. After suffering from a torn ACL in February, Beckham said he realized how important it is to continuously check in on your body, especially as someone who uses it professionally.

Beckham is making a return to the NFL this season after the injury-causing hiatus, and he isn’t taking the second chance lightly. During his time away, he shared that he worked out nearly every day and also carved out time to improve his mental health.

“When I was younger [in the league], I saw that a lot of older guys were taking care of their bodies. So I decided as a rookie that … it’s much easier to stay ready [physically] so you [don’t have to get] ready. I’ve invested so much money into my body by being super healthy and having low body fat. And yet, [you can] still come up short. … So I just realized how important it is to [always] put your body in the best position,” Beckham said. “My body is going to make me the money [right now] … so investing in my body is the best thing.”

The NFL season officially kicked off on September 7. OBJ said he’s excited to continue his professional season with the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s also making sure to carve out time for himself in between games.

“We lift early in the morning, and there’s some break time in between meetings. That’s when I’ll go get treatments or whatever the case is. I try and mix it up, though, to [maintain] my body’s overall [wellness]. [I want to] touch every part of, so different days need different things,” said OBJ. One of the other constants in OBJ’s routine is his Odell Beckham Brand’s Beard Oil. “It’s pretty much all I use [in terms of beauty],” OBJ said.

