LGBTQ fashion brands to support this Pride Month

Though Pride Month may be coming to an end, that doesn’t mean your support of LGBTQ-owned brands should stop.

With the tremendous strides queer-owned brands and their allies have made in fashion, there are plenty of brands to support for every type of fashion consumer. Queer fashion designers and creative directors are becoming a force to reckon with, from Luar designer Raul Lopez, with his recent LVMH prize nomination, to Chromat’s Becca McCharen-Tran, with her consistent advocacy for diverse bodies. Whether you’re in the market for an everyday or luxury look, consider shopping their latest collections.

Shop some of the most exciting queer-owned fashion brands below.

Christopher John Rogers

On the heels of a highly-praised luxury collection debut, Christopher John Rogers’ fashion popularity has skyrocketed. Founded in 2016 by the brand’s namesake designer, Christopher John Rogers, the fashion label has since inked deals with Target and received recognition from the CFDA.

Luar

Even since its bag was dubbed the “it” bag of summer 2022, Luar’s growth hasn’t slowed. Raul Lopez, founder and creative director of Luar, was nominated for LVMH’s 2023 Prize for Young Designers. The brand’s A-list fans include Dua Lipa, supermodel Anok Yai and Julia Fox.

Chromat

If you’re an active social media user, chances are you’ve seen the brand Chromat on your timeline. The brand, founded by Becca McCharen-Tran in 2010, has been praised for its size-inclusive swim and activewear garments.

Phlemuns

Founded by James Flemons in 2013, the unisex label Phlemuns was created for everyone, regardless of who they are and how they identify. With a slow approach to design, Phlemuns is working to bridge the gap between luxury and the everyday consumer.

Theophilio

Based in Brooklyn, NY, Theophilio was crowned New York’s most coveted young brand in April. The brand, founded by Edvin Thompson, offers an exciting take on the colors and culture of the Caribbean islands. In 2021, Thompson won the CFDA Award for American Emerging Designer of the Year.

