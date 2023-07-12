search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
Shopping

Last-minute beauty deals to grab before Prime Day ends

By Tatiana Pile
Jul 12, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

We’re now on day two of Amazon Prime Day — and if you haven’t already purchased your beauty must-haves, it isn’t too late. Though some deals have ended, discounts on cult favorites like CeraVe and Redken are still pressing on.

This year, the sales have been better than ever, with premium and masstige brands unveiling discounts of up to 50%. Consider adding new products to your summer beauty regimen, or prepare for your fall and winter beauty routines with updates to your old favorites. But whatever you do, don’t miss out.

Make some room in your beauty closet and shop these Prime Day sales before they end.

Featured
Shop Now
BeautyStat
Skin Care
Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream

$50.00

Shop Now
Redken
Hair Care
Control Hairspray 28

$26.00

Shop Now
Undefined Beauty
Skin Care
R&R Sun Creme

$21.99

Shop Now
Blue Lagoon
Skin Care
Hydrating Overnight Mineral Face Mask

$45.00

Shop Now
Real Techniques
Makeup
Level Up Brush And Sponge Kit

$29.99

Shop Now
Borboleta
Makeup
Lash Serum

$65.00

Shop Now
Moon Juice
Skin Care
Acid Potion

$42.00

Shop Now
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Skin Care
Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel

$92.00

Shop Now
Kaja
Makeup
Makeup Bag Lucky Bag Pouch

$18.00

Shop Now
Flora & Noor
Skin Care
Vitamin C and Niacinamide Super Glow Moisturizer

$23.80

Shop Now
I Dew Care
Skin Care
Glow Up Bubbles

$15.00

Shop Now
Beauty of Joseon
Skin Care
Revive Eye Serum

$17.00

Shop Now
Dime
Skin Care
Wonderscreen

$44.00

Shop Now
Pattern
Hair Care
Scalp Serum

$25.00

Shop Now
Color Wow
Hair Care
Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer

$26.00

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.

Related reads
Latest Stories