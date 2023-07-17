Last-minute Barbiecore items to buy ahead of the ‘Barbie’ premiere

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
It’s safe to say that 2023 has been the year of Barbie. From the upcoming movie, which premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, to the trending Barbiecore aesthetic, Barbie has been everywhere.
Valentino Pink and Barbiecore have dominated fashion in the last year, and Mattel Inc. and Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie certainly fueled the trend’s relevance. Since the start of the year, Barbie has collaborated on more than 100 product collections, including with Xbox, Béis, Krispy Kreme, Hot Topic, Forever 21 and Gap, to name a few. The corresponding social media campaigns and experiential marketing activations have not only boosted awareness of the movie, but they’ve also impacted Mattel’s bottom line. Experts project that “Barbie” will earn at least $80 million at the box office during its opening weekend.
In addition, “Barbie” set off a domino effect in the fashion industry. Looks worn for the press tour by Margot Robbie, who plays the film’s title character, have become style inspirations, sparking viral trends and further cementing Barbiecore as a reigning aesthetic. Andrew Mukamal has styled Robbie’s looks.
If you’re planning to check out “Barbie” this week, it’s only fitting that you dress for the occasion. And with so many brands capitalizing on the Barbiecore trend, the clothing, beauty and accessories options are seemingly endless. Whether you’re in need of a glossy lipstick, a perfect pair of pink sunglasses or an entirely new Barbiecore outfit, there are plenty of styles to choose from.
See below for Barbie-inspired items that will elevate any Barbiecore look.
