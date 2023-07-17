Last-minute Barbiecore items to buy ahead of the ‘Barbie’ premiere

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

It’s safe to say that 2023 has been the year of Barbie. From the upcoming movie, which premieres in theaters nationwide on Friday, to the trending Barbiecore aesthetic, Barbie has been everywhere.