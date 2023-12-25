It’s gift card season, and these cards may be better than actual gifts

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

It may be Christmas Day, but it’s not too late to purchase gifts for your loved ones.

Gift cards are becoming an increasingly popular gifting option among consumers. In November, the National Retail Federation reported that, after clothing (56%), gift cards were expected to be the second-most-popular gifting option, at 44%. And those shoppers who purchase gift cards said they plan to purchase between three to four gift cards and spend an average of $49.43 per card. The data also revealed that, overall, gift card spending is expected to reach $29.3 billion this year, up from $28.6 billion last year.

Many brands now offer both physical and digital gift card options, so you can still add checks to your Christmas list with gifts that won’t disappoint.

To help narrow down the list of the most sought-after gift cards this season, personal finance company WalletHub released its annual best gift cards ranking, including a range of companies from restaurants, brands and retailers. The ranking was based on five major categories: how popular the cards are, how much of a discount you can buy them for, how much you can sell them for, how much people like the retailer and what shipping fees the retailer charges. Among the top 10, beauty and fashion retailers such as Amazon, Target, Sephora and eBay rounded out the list.

Whether you’re looking for a gift card for the beauty or fashion enthusiast in your life or you’ve been tasked with gifting someone who is impossible to shop for, consider choosing a favorite from among Glossy’s top gift card picks.

