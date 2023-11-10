Glossy Gift Guide: The beauty items Collina Strada’s creative director is gifting her friends

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Glossy’s Week of Gifting is upon us, which means we’ll be rolling out holiday-themed gift guides packed with beauty, fashion and home goodies every day this week.

When Hillary Taymour, founder and creative director of the 15-year-old womenswear brand Collina Strada, isn’t designing pieces of her highly sought-after apparel, she’s obsessing over beauty. So for the holidays this year, she’s opting to treat those closest to her with beauty and wellness items.

“Wellness and self-care are things that, during the recession, people have a hard time spending money on for themselves,” Taymour said. “For me, it’s a really great gift [to give] someone if you say, ‘Here are two hours for you to unload and take some time off and not feel guilty about it.”

For her friends in New York, Taymour is looking forward to gifting massage gift certificates for popular destinations like Great Jones Spa and Aire Ancient Baths. She’ll also be treating a few to Raquel Medina-Cleghorn facials at the esthetician’s skin-care clinic, Raquel New York.

“To me, those are all really special gifts,” said Taymour.

As for her loved ones not in the city, Taymour said she’ll likely treat them to luxury beauty products, rather than in-person experiences — and FaceGym products will be a go-to. “They’re for anyone who’s always going to events and [wants a quick facelift],” Taymour said. She also plans to splurge on the Augustinus Bader x Haider Ackermann skin-care collaboration for those she holds near and dear.

Outside of the beauty category, Taymour said she’ll also be gifting her newly-released book, “I Care a Lotta, I Wear Collina Strada.” It was released in October in partnership with publisher Rizzoli.

“I’ll be giving [the book] to a lot of people who have been there for me during the process of making this book. It’s basically an evaluation of the last four years at Collina [Strada],” she said.

Beauty products on Taymour’s radar

