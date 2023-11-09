Glossy Gift Guide: Classic gifts any man will love, according to the founder of menswear brand Blackstock & Weber

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Glossy’s Week of Gifting is upon us, which means we’ll be rolling out holiday-themed gift guides packed with beauty, fashion and home goodies every day this week.

Buying for men can be a difficult task. Chris Echevarria, founder of creative director of 8-year-old men’s lifestyle brand Blackstock & Weber, wants to help simplify the process.

“I always get either something somebody really wants or something that’s impactful,” Echevarria said.

The designer, whose company is based in Brooklyn, NY, has been credited for being one of the catalysts of the loafer boom and is among the leaders of the modern menswear style movement. To date, Blackstock & Weber has partnered with buzzy menswear brands including Tembea, Kith and Palmes. In September, Echevarria was also tapped by footwear company Sperry to be the guest creative director for its limited-edition capsule collection. The first drop from the collection is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

Echevarria’s experience running a “cool brand,” along with his passion for gifting friends items they love, has made him an authority on gift giving, he said. And when it comes to shopping for men, he said, you should keep it easy: Get them the things they need most.

“Whether it’s something that will help them start a business or help them throughout their career, … you should get things that they can integrate into their daily life and give them a reason to think of you,” he said.

Echevarria said to consider gifting upgraded versions of products they already own. For example, “a nice penny loafer — black or brown — is perfect for a gentleman,” he said. In addition, he said, a luxury cologne, a high-quality robe from Frette, bed sheets from a classic brand like Ralph Lauren and a beard oil with organic ingredients are all gifts any man would love.

“I made a Gloverall jacket that’s really fly. It’s a duffle coat that comes with a bucket hat, and it’s [made from] Harris Tweed. [The jacket] is something that you can get for somebody and they would love it — and it’s probably not even on their radar,” Echevarria said.

As for those gifting Echevarria this holiday season, he said he’s pretty easy to please — but he is in the market for quality luggage. “I have a couple of duffel bags, but I think I need something else for travel — one more suitcase. I have the Rimowa suitcases, but only the Cabin and the Trunk Plus. So I need the [Check-In] size of it. I would love that,” he said.

Below, check out more of Echevarria’s recommendations that are sure to impress any man in your life.

Echevarria’s top holiday picks for men

