Dylan Mulvaney’s holiday gift guide

Dylan Mulvaney, famously, documents her days of girlhood on TikTok. Recently, she hit 9 million followers, met (and filmed with) President Biden and moved to a new house. Needless to say, she’s been busy. So, we were excited she took the time to share her holiday wishlist and gifting plans with Glossy.

Things I want for the holidays this year:

“First up, is the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. I am absolutely obsessed with the Dyson Air Wrap. I’ve used it every day for the past four months, and I think it’s about time that I invest in its companion. I’m even considering getting a few Air Wraps for friends this Christmas, but I’ll have to see if they’re on the naughty or nice list first.”

“Next up is the Dior wallet. I have not owned a wallet in two years since mine was lost on the streets of New York City, and I’ve been bitter ever since. So my cards and my ID have been in the back of my iPhone case, but it feels like I deserve a big-girl wallet, and this Dior one already has a D for Dylan on it.”

“Next is the Lush Comforter Bubble Bar. I worked at Lush when I was 16-years-old, and they still have such a hold on me. I have given so much money to this place because there is truly no better bubble-bath product on the market. The Comforter Bubble Bar is pink and feminine. Plus it feels like you’re in a giant cloud, and you get multiple uses.”

“Next is the big tub of Aquaphor — you just can’t go wrong with Aquaphor. I would accept 1,000 tubs of Aquaphor for Christmas, and I would be just thrilled. It’s truly my favorite beauty product in the entire world. Hands down.”

“Next is Ugg slippers. I am moving into a new house this month, and I can see myself getting cold feeties. I think they’re very trendy right now, but I haven’t had them in a long, long time, and it feels like I’m returning to an old friend.”

“And lastly, I want the Return To Tiffany’s earrings. It’s no secret that I love Tiffany’s. I wear my Tiffany’s necklace almost every day, and my ear piercings are almost healed. So I want the first ones that I change them out to, to be Tiffany’s.”

Things I’m gifting this season:

“First up is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Set. This is my go-to lip every single day. I think it will look great on everyone. Truly, I think I’ll buy, like, 20 of these and just hand them out like candy.”

“Next up is a psychic medium session with Colby Rebel. This woman has changed my life. She predicted so many of the amazing things that have happened to me this year, and I want to share her gift with my friends and family. It’s a bit of an expense, but I think it’s worth it, and it’s a super unique one.”

“Next up is the Lush Snow Fairy gift. Again, Lush — I’m obsessed. And also the packaging is so cute that it’s already all taken care of. The packaging alone is worth it, in my opinion.”

“Kate Spade bubbly earrings — These are little champagne earrings. I think they are super sweet for maybe an older generation of women in my life — somebody who has a little fun, but is still classy. Kate Spade will forever be one of my favorite brands.”

“‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ — I read one book a year generally, [and this year,] this is the one I went with. I’m still thinking about it, even months later. It’s queer, it’s old Hollywood, it’s glam, and it’s very on brand for me. I want everyone to read it so we can talk.”

“Lastly is a possum mug. I love possums. I raised a baby possum last year, and I have never seen a cuter mug in my life. A good friend of mine sells these at her boutique. And who doesn’t need a little possum hanging out in their kitchen?”

