Celebrate National Lipstick Day with these Amazon bestsellers, all under $25

Saturday, July 29, is recognized as National Lipstick Day — so consider breaking from your lipstick-and-liner combo and puckering up in a fresh look for the holiday.
Lipstick has been a staple beauty product for decades, but the national day, meant to celebrate the timeless product and its many shades, didn’t launch until 2016. It was once purchased by Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, who leveraged the rights to promote her brand’s lipsticks. National Lipstick Day has since evolved into a worldwide event, with cult-classic and indie beauty brands alike taking the opportunity to launch new lip shades, promote existing lipstick assortment or offer limited deals in honor of the occasion.
This year, popular brands including Mac and Maybelline New York have enlisted TikTok stars like Alissa Ashley (552,900 followers) and Mikayla Nogueira (14.7 million followers) to promote their products ahead of National Lipstick Day. And major retailers such as Ulta and Sephora have rolled out deals on their favorite lipsticks to prepare their customers for the event.
As a flattering lipstick shade is the icing on the cake of any beauty look, consider shopping Glossy’s lip picks, which are all available for purchase on Amazon. Choose a fiery red lip, a nude tone or a moody hue, just in time for National Lipstick Day.
