Celebrate National Lipstick Day with these Amazon bestsellers, all under $25

By Tatiana Pile
Jul 28, 2023

Saturday, July 29, is recognized as National Lipstick Day — so consider breaking from your lipstick-and-liner combo and puckering up in a fresh look for the holiday.

Lipstick has been a staple beauty product for decades, but the national day, meant to celebrate the timeless product and its many shades, didn’t launch until 2016. It was once purchased by Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, who leveraged the rights to promote her brand’s lipsticks. National Lipstick Day has since evolved into a worldwide event, with cult-classic and indie beauty brands alike taking the opportunity to launch new lip shades, promote existing lipstick assortment or offer limited deals in honor of the occasion.

This year, popular brands including Mac and Maybelline New York have enlisted TikTok stars like Alissa Ashley (552,900 followers) and Mikayla Nogueira (14.7 million followers) to promote their products ahead of National Lipstick Day. And major retailers such as Ulta and Sephora have rolled out deals on their favorite lipsticks to prepare their customers for the event.

As a flattering lipstick shade is the icing on the cake of any beauty look, consider shopping Glossy’s lip picks, which are all available for purchase on Amazon. Choose a fiery red lip, a nude tone or a moody hue, just in time for National Lipstick Day.

Neutrogena
Makeup
Moisturesmooth Color Stick

$23.20

Clinique
Makeup
Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

$22.00

Florence by Mills
Makeup
Be A VIP Velvet Liquid Lipstick

$15.00

Anastasia Beverly Hills
Makeup
Limited Edition Satin Lipstick

$23.00

Maybelline New York
Makeup
Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$17.70

Live Tinted
Makeup
Huestick Multistick: Ultra Creamy, Eye, Lip, and Cheek Multistick

$24.00

Grande Cosmetics
Makeup
GrandeLIPSTICK Plumping Lipstick

$20.00

Urban Decay
Makeup
Vice Hydrating Lipstick

$21.00

Mented Cosmetics
Makeup
Semi Matte Nude Lipstick

$16.50

The Lip Bar
Makeup
Chocolate Spritzer – Deep Nude

$11.99

Smashbox
Makeup
Always on Liquid Lipstick Big Spender

$24.00

Clover
Makeup
Comfy Matte Lipstick

$16.00

Bite Beauty
Makeup
Amuse Bouche Lipstick – Chai

$19.99

Unicorn Glow
Makeup
Color Lips #2 Milk Chocolate

$9.99

Kaja
Makeup
Lip & Blush Glazed Keychain Stain

$25.00

Revlon
Makeup
ColorStay Suede Ink

$11.99

Lime Crime
Makeup
Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick, Feelins

$15.00

NYX
Makeup
Powder Puff Lippie Lip Cream – Best Buds

$9.00

Milani
Makeup
Stay Put Longwear Liquid Lipstick – That Girl

$9.97

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.

