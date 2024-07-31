Beauty Pop Spotlight: Shop the products influencers love

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On Wednesday, Glossy will host its third Beauty Pop event in Los Angeles. Much like previous Beauty Pop events, celebrities- and influencers-turned-beauty-founders, including Jackie Aina, Lisa Rinna and Elsa Hosk, will be among those taking to the stage at the day-long event. Also included are meetings, intimate discussions and networking opportunities, all of which are designed to connect beauty brands with top influencers.