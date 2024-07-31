Beauty Pop Spotlight: Shop the products influencers love

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
On Wednesday, Glossy will host its third Beauty Pop event in Los Angeles. Much like previous Beauty Pop events, celebrities- and influencers-turned-beauty-founders, including Jackie Aina, Lisa Rinna and Elsa Hosk, will be among those taking to the stage at the day-long event. Also included are meetings, intimate discussions and networking opportunities, all of which are designed to connect beauty brands with top influencers.
This summer, Beauty Pop will focus heavily on the entrepreneurs behind some of the buzziest influencer-founded brands. The category is filled with many brands that have grown into cult favorites, but in a segment of the industry that is rapidly growing, cutting through the noise can be challenging. Founders such as Aina of lifestyle brand Forvr Mood, Hosk of apparel brand Helsa and Michelle Phan of beauty brand Em Cosmetics will share insights on their journeys including how they leveraged their personal brands to create thriving businesses.
The event will also highlight brands using strategic influencer partnerships, buzzy product drops and community engagement to effectively resonate with consumers. Featured brands will include Ardell Beauty, Bondi Sands, Fenty, Grown Alchemist, Myavana and K18.
