10 beauty picks from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Amazon Prime Day may be behind us, but the summer sale season remains in full swing. On Monday, Nordstrom’s highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale opened up to the general public with hundreds of deals across fashion, beauty and home.
This year, the sale will run from July 17 to August 6, in-person and online. Though Nordstrom’s luxury prices are a shift from Amazon’s more affordable selection, the deep discounts make the items more accessible. For example, LightStim’s Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device, made to combat aging, is on sale for $167. Presale, the product retailed for $249.
With luxury beauty brands from Augstinus Bader to Dr. Barbara Sturm on sale for the next few weeks, Glossy combed through all of Nordstrom’s deals to pinpoint the ones worth purchasing. Whether you’re in need of a complete beauty product rehaul or just want to restock a few key items, check out the beauty picks to consider below.
