Beauty brands you probably didn’t know you can buy on Amazon

Over the last few years, Amazon has grown its beauty segment into a major category. In fact, according to a new report from Morgan Stanley, the e-commerce giant is slated to surpass Walmart as the largest U.S. beauty retailer by 2025. More specifically, the report states that, by 2025, Amazon will make up 14.5% of the market, which could hit $180 billion in value by the same year.