Beauty brands you probably didn’t know you can buy on Amazon

Over the last few years, Amazon has grown its beauty segment into a major category. In fact, according to a new report from Morgan Stanley, the e-commerce giant is slated to surpass Walmart as the largest U.S. beauty retailer by 2025. More specifically, the report states that, by 2025, Amazon will make up 14.5% of the market, which could hit $180 billion in value by the same year.
Amazon’s beauty push has been no secret. With its 2013 foray into the premium beauty space and the 2022 launch of a beauty category at Shopbop, which it owns, Amazon has been actively working to gain the loyalty of Gen-Z, millennial and luxury beauty consumers. These tactics are clearly working as, in 2019, Amazon only owned 2.1% of the beauty retail space.
With Amazon increasingly partnering with beauty brands, from masstige to indie to luxury, its product assortment is growing. And thanks to social media, especially TikTok, a new product that you may not have known existed on Amazon is going viral every day.
As Amazon continues to evolve into a go-to destination for beauty, Glossy combed through the online retailer’s current offerings to find some brands that we never knew sold on Amazon. Including cult classics like Tata Harper and Peter Thomas Roth, plus the cool-girl sun-care brand Coola, shop our picks below.
Glamnetic
EltaMD
Stila
Tata Harper
Peter Thomas Roth
Coola
Perricone MD
Grace & Stella
$11.99
Marcelle
