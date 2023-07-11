Amazon Prime Day is here. Shop the best beauty deals under $35

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
The Amazon Prime two-day shopping event officially kicked off on Tuesday, and there are already countless deals worth taking advantage of. Whether it’s Cocokind’s Vitamin C Glow Serum on sale for $15.90 or Ursa Major’s Essential Face Wipes marked down 20%, there’s something on sale for everyone.
As on Prime Days past, all deals are exclusively available to Prime members. However, you could always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the discounts. If you’re a beauty junkie, that’s something to consider. According to Amazon’s annual recap, “premium beauty brands” was one of the marketplace’s best-selling categories of Prime Day in 2022, and included brands are being offered at even better deals this year.
Start your Prime Day beauty search below. We’ve rounded up some of the hottest beauty products that are on sale now.
