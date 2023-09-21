Affordability meets quiet luxury in these 7 mid-priced fashion brands

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

The quiet luxury trend shows no signs of slowing down.

According to research from marketing agency Relevance, over the past year, Google searches for the term “quiet luxury” rose by 614%. The agency credits HBO’s final season of “Succession” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial wardrobe as two of the main drivers of the trend this year, but Sofia Richie‘s spring wedding in France was no doubt also a factor.

On TikTok, the hashtag #quietluxury currently has 286.8 million views, while #quietluxuryfashion and #quietluxury2023 have 13.7 million views and 9.1 million views, respectively.

Similar to the “lipstick effect,” the theory behind the rise of the quiet luxury trend is that, despite consumers’ financial state, they are willing to splurge on high-quality, timeless pieces. By definition, quiet luxury items are understated in appearance, oftentimes void of logos and other luxury brand indicators. Brands like Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, The Row and Khaite have all benefitted from their alignment with the quiet luxury trend, with Brunello Cucinelli crediting its latest increase in profits to the popular look. According to the brand’s most recent earnings, its profits were up 31.9% year-over-year in the first half of 2023. Now, it’s expecting a 10% increase in sales for the next year.

But with the average U.S. consumer only spending an estimated $161 a month on clothing, a lot of the higher-end quiet luxury brands are often out of reach. For example, a Bruno Cucinelli lightweight sweater starts at $1,095. Its most expensive knitwear item, the Opera cardigan, is $15,000.

As with any mega trend, the originators aren’t the only ones able to capitalize off the moment. Mid-range fashion brands such as Mango, Cos, Everlane, Massimo Dutti and J.Crew have been able to get in on the trend, as well. Promoting the wealthy look for less has recently become a key marketing tactic for brands looking to win over fans of the quiet luxury trend. Everlane, for example, has an ongoing campaign around its Everlane Editions capsule wardrobe, which the brand updates each spring and fall.

“There aren’t many brands trying to do all that we are doing, in the mid-tier or even luxury level. … We have to find our own path to help our customers look refined and polished in comfort with well-made classics and responsibly sourced fabrics,” CEO Andrea O’Donnell said in an interview with Forbes.

According to NYC fashion editor turned stylist Diana Tsui, it doesn’t take a full wardrobe rehaul to achieve the popular look.

“Quiet luxury is looking for well-made staples that exist outside of trends. It’s not necessarily [about] a price tag attached to a garment, but rather, [it’s about] finding basics in high-quality fabrics and finishing details that render it long-lasting,” she said. “When consumers are considering quiet luxury staples to add to their wardrobe, they should focus on timeless and versatile pieces that can be worn for years and easily mixed and matched with other items. … According to IWG data, comfort is the key driver [for quiet luxury].”

Shop these brands to perfect the buzzy quiet luxury aesthetic, affordably.

